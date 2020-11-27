Get a FREE premium soundbar while also saving £200 on a Samsung QLED 4K TV at John Lewis

When looking for 4K TV deals, a great big surprise and deal-maker could be the inclusion of free stuff. And if you’re in the market for a QLED 4K TV this Black Friday, you';re in for just that kind of deal: John Lewis has not only slashed the price of its The Frame 2020 Samsung 4K model by 200 quid to £699 but the Samsung HW-S60T All-In-One Compact Soundbar is completely free with a discount code. It’s selling fast and is one of the best early Black Friday TV deals so far in the UK.

It’s worth knowing upfront: the discount code takes a little getting used to. You need to add both the TV and the soundbar to your shopping basket before heading to the checkout. Only adding the TV won’t magically add the soundbar on at the end. Once you get to the checkout page, put in the code 83701354 to apply the offer.

Samsung The Frame 2020 43-inch QLED 4K TV (with FREE Samsung HW-S60T Bluetooth Wi-Fi All-In-One Compact Soundbar) – £699 at John Lewis.

But why is The Frame the right 4K TV for you? The 43-inch model is not only perfect for a second high-quality TV – think a bedroom or a guest room – but works just as well as the main set in your living room. The ‘QLED’ may confuse some but Samsung’s patented picture technology provides bright and vivid images, with 4K as standard. If you want neon cityscapes – say, while you’re swinging around in Spider-Man: Miles Morales – to look better than ever, it pays to go for QLED over OLED.

Brilliantly, The Frame can also showcase artwork and some of your favourite photos and images. Far from being a gimmick, the TV genuinely blends into your setup and lets you keep a revolving door of pictures of your loved ones readily available. At times like this, it’s the little things that help – it just so happens you’re getting a cracking 4K TV as part of the package.

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K TV (with FREE soundbar) | £899 £699 at John Lewis with discount code

Don't forget the discount code! 83701354 once at the checkout (and you've added the Samsung HW-S60T All-In-One Compact Soundbar) and you get a 4K QLED TV with enhanced sound for under £700. Insane value.

As part of its Black Friday deals, John Lewis has also cut the price of the soundbar separately should you already own a TV. The HW-S60T model comes with Adaptive Sound, too, which is a godsend. Fed up of speakers not quite getting the audio levels down pat? The soundbar saves you having to endlessly tinker with several settings to get the perfect sound. Gaming or streaming, you’ll get the right sound for the right moment. Alexa is built in too, which is always handy.

Samsung HW-S60T Bluetooth Wi-Fi All-In-One Compact Soundbar | £349 £299 at John Lewis

If you're just in the market for a soundbar, this compact Samsung offering is well worth it. The Adaptive Sound feels revolutionary; no booming bass to ruin quieter scenes, nor tinny percussion when things are more full-throttle. Still, we'd really recommend the 4K QLED bundle deal. It's just too good to pass up.

There are also other QLED TVs on offer, and it's well worth shopping around to see what’s the right one for you.

Samsung 55-inch Q70T 4K HDR QLED TV | £999 £799 at John Lewis

This is the Q70T, a great QLED 4K TV for a middle-of-the-road price. Samsung have plenty on offer this year but, honestly, this feels like on if its best all-round sets. A good size, great picture quality, and at a cost that doesn't make your eyes water.

Samsung 65-inch Q80T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1,800 £1,299.99 at Currys

This is a bit good, we're not gonna lie. Currys are not only price matching throughout Black Friday but this £500 saving also comes with a five-year guarantee. If you were looking around for a main telly replacement, this is probably the one for you.

Samsung 55-inch Q90T 4K HDR QLED TV | £1,400 £1,199.99 at Currys

The Q90T boasts better picture quality than the 80T and 70T ranges from Samsung, so the extra cost is probably worth it in that regard. This 2020 model is down to under £1200 and is the perfect complement for any of the new next-gen consoles.

Of course, you can’t buy a TV and soundbar without thinking about how to get the most out of it. The Black Friday PS5 deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X offers are a good place to start.