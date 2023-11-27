I review the latest screens, here are my top Cyber Monday gaming TV deals

As someone who regularly tests the latest big screens and monitors, I've been eagerly awaiting Cyber Monday gaming TV deals. Don't get me wrong, I know most of you out there will have gone fishing for display discounts during Black Friday, but I'm always curious to see what the sequel event has to offer. After all, it's often the last time you'll actually see some panels on offer, as retailers will shift stock to make room for new 2024 models.

While Cyber Monday gaming deals naturally include a lot of screens, I like to hyperfocus on the panels that'll actually pair perfectly with your gaming PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X/S. Technically, any display with an HDMI port is going to function just fine with your platform of choice, but specific specs can transform your big rectangle into a true portal to your favorite worlds. Sounds cheesy, right? Well, trust me on this one, as I've used both expensive OLED setups and rickety old box shop TVs with a DVD player built-in, and subtle specifications can make all the difference.

However, part of the fun when it comes to Cyber Monday gaming TV deals is finding something that actually strikes a perfect balance. Anyone with the funds could go and splash out on the LG OLED G3, or our best gaming monitor 2023 pick, but I'd say finding something with elevated specs at a lower price is more of an achievement. So, to help you boast to your pals about picking up a fancy new panel, I've whipped up a list of my favorite offers, and the roundup should cater to budgets big and small.

Editor's picks: The best Cyber Monday gaming TV deals

1. LG OLED C3 48-inch

It's no secret that the LG OLED C3 is one of our favorite TVs of the year, but this 48-inch deal instantly caught my eye. We're talking 120Hz visuals paired with HDR10+ and superb contrast and colors that'll put hundreds of other screens to shame. If someone handed me $1,100, I'd probably go buy this model specifically, and since it's down from $1,196.99 to $1,046.99, I'd be able to smugly hand them back the $53 knowing I'd just snagged one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals to emerge in 2023.

LG OLED C3 48-inch | $1,196.99 $1,046.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - The LG OLED C3 has 13% off this Cyber Monday, and it's the lowest price I've seen on this TV all year. It's also one of the best-value 120Hz gaming TVs considering it's coming in at just over $1,000. Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the best OLED TVs

✅ You play shooters on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✅ You're looking for exceptional contrast Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer a brighter screen

❌ You need something with HDR10+ support

❌ You want high-spec integrated speakers Price Check: Best Buy: $1,049.99 | Walmart: $1,046.99

2. Hisense 75U7K 75-inch

If you'll indulge me for a second, I'd like to pitch why the Hisense 75U7K is my favorite screen for living room PC gaming. It's by and large due to the fact this is a native 144Hz gaming TV, and its mini LED panel really helps maxed-out settings in the latest Steam releases pop at 4K. That's a feat considering this is a massive 75-inch display, far larger than any gaming monitor you can get right now. Better still, it's down from $1,499.99 to just $898 right now, and it's well worth the investment if you've got a fancy rig to hand,

Hisense 75U7K 75-inch | $1,499.99 $898 at Walmart

Save $600.99 - Down to its lowest price in 30 days, this is the best price we've spotted for Hisense's 144Hz mini LED TV yet. The new record low ends it under $900 just in time for Black Friday, and everyone seems to be on the same page with this discount.



Buy it if: ✅ You want to play PC games at 4K 144Hz

✅ You want to upgrade your setup to QLED Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't fussed about responsiveness

❌ You're more interested in OLED models Price Check: Amazon: $899.99 | Best Buy: $899.99

3. Samsung TU690T 50-inch

Let's move on to the TV I actually use in between reviews, the Samsung TU690T. This screen is firmly what I'd call entry-level, but with Cyber Monday knocking it down from $379.99 to $277.99, it's hard to grumble about what it offers. We're talking reliable 4K visuals, decent brightness, and acceptable contrast for a standard LED TV, and I've never felt entirely sad to switch back to this after testing even the most expensive models out there. Did I mention this is also a record-low price? Well, it is, so that earns it extra points.

Samsung TU690T 50-inch | $379.99 $277.99 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Just last week, Walmart was beating Best Buy's deal by a dollar, but the rival retailer has since adjusted things to compete. Now, you can grab this reliable Samsung screen for under $280, which just so happens to be $30 less than the first 'early Black Friday deal' on offer. Buy it if: ✅ You want an affordable 4K panel

✅ You're looking for something for a smaller living space

✅ You want access to Tizen smart features Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather move away from ordinary LED in 2023

❌ You regularly play shooters on console or PC



Price check: Amazon: OOS | Walmart: $278

4. LG OLED A2 48-inch

If you came to me, your friendly neighborhood TV nerd, and asked me to point you towards the best value OLED TV right now, it'd be the LG A2. Cyber Monday has kept it down from $1,299.99 to $549.99, and while I wouldn't advise paying full price, I'm totally here for that sub-$600 price tag. You're not getting the speedy 120Hz visuals this time around, but incredible contrast and colors are still on offer, and you'll instantly notice the difference compared to LED.

LG OLED A2 48-inch | $1,299.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $750 - The cheaper OLED A2 is, in my opinion, well worth a look if you're looking for something affordable but premium. This massive $750 discount knocks the TV down to a record low, and Cyber Monday is holding onto the deal. Buy it if: ✅ You're after a high-contrast TV

✅ You want luxury viewing without the cost

✅ You need wide viewing angles Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a speedy refresh rate for gaming Price Check: Walmart: OOS | Amazon: OOS

5. Samsung OLED S90C 65-inch

The S30C is admittedly a pretty pricey TV, and the fact this is the 65-inch version doesn't help that fact. That said, it's hard not to love this Cyber Monday offer since it knocks $1,000 off, and you're really getting one of the best Samsung OLEDs here that doesn't skimp on specs. This is another 120Hz display I wouldn't sleep on if you have the cash for a premium panel, as your PS5 and Xbox Series X are going to love being plugged into this beast.

Samsung OLED S90C 65-inch| $2,599.99 $1,597.99 at Amazon

Save $1,002 - With over $1,000 off, this Samsung OLED S90C set is a steal, especially since it's the 65-inch model. Previously, it was sitting at $1,800, so it's safe to say this Cyber Monday offer has helped keep it at a record-low price. Buy it if: ✅ You want best-in-class contrast

✅ You're aiming for premium specs

✅ You need a bright display Don't buy it if: ❌ You have limited funds

❌ You'd rather have better built-in speakers



Price check: Samsung: $1,599.99 | Walmart: $1,597.99

6. Sony Bravia KD43X77L 43-inch

Smaller TVs are becoming less common, and that's what draws me to this Sony Bravia deal. It's down from $578 to $548, and while that might still feel fairly expensive, it's a 120Hz ripper that can produce exceptional contrast and colors, especially since it's just an LED. My late grandpa actually bought this TV for the bedroom (without consulting me, grumble grumble), and while he isn't partial to PS5 shooters, both he and I were more than pleased with the results.

Sony Bravia KD43X85K 43-inch | $578 $548 at Amazon

Save $30 - This 120Hz Bravia has reached a new record low, following a long stretch sitting at $598. An extra $30 kicked in during the later half of this year, and the discount seems to be sticking around for Black Friday. Buy it if: ✅ You want a TV for your PS5

✅ You're looking for good motion smoothing tech Don't buy it if: ❌ You aren't fussed about 120Hz

❌ You'd prefer to branch out to 144Hz Price Check: Best Buy: $549.99 | Walmart: $548

7. Samsung Q70C 55-Inch

QLED TVs are now pretty established within the screen scene, and the Q70C is a shining example of the tech. Samsung's Quantum processor will do a fine job upscaling even lower-res consoles like your Nintendo Switch, and dual backlighting helps this display compete with even the best OLED models. With $200 off right now, I'd say this is an optimal price to pay for a QLED screen of this caliber and size, and you wouldn't be left longing for a better-quality rectangle.

Samsung Q70C 55-Inch | $997.99 $747.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - You can now grab one of Samsung's finest 120Hz QLED TVs at its lowest price, as Amazon has lobbed $200 off with this Black Friday deal. It doesn't tend to venture past the $800 mark, and we'd pick it up now if you've been eyeing this one up. Buy it if: ✅ You want an extra large QLED TV

✅ You want comprehensive gaming features

✅ You want to play shooters at 120Hz Don't buy it if: ❌ You have no interest in playing at high frame rates

❌ You've got a Switch or a low-spec gaming PC



Price check: Best Buy: $749.99 | Walmart: $747.99

