Get a cheap 4K TV for just $248 - this Samsung screen is discounted by 50%

There's a chance to save $252 on a cheap 4K TV if you act fast: Walmart's selling a Samsung 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV for just $248 instead of $500, making Ultra-HD binge-watching very affordable indeed. It's certainly one of the better deals we've seen this week, and something we reckon will sell out.

As far as cheap 4K TV deals go, this one ticks all the right boxes. Alongside being a Smart UHD device that offers a high resolution for sharper, more vibrant pictures, it's made by Samsung. That may sound flippant, but the manufacturer has an excellent reputation when it comes to televisions for high-quality devices that deliver the goods. Although the last year or so has seen 4K TV prices fall generally, its still rare (ish) to see such a good deal on one of Samsung's panels, so now's the time to act if you need to upgrade your screen or add another TV to your household. It's perfect if you've just picked up a Disney Plus sign-up , for instance, as that service streams in 4K as standard, giving you Marvel movies, The Mandalorian , and more, at their best.

It's not the only Samsung TV reduction on offer, either. Walmart are also throwing in big discounts on larger 55-inch screens and beyond in a wider 4K TV sale .

Cheap 4K TV

Samsung 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV (UN43NU6900) | $248 at Walmart (save $252)

You can grab a high-resolution 4K TV for half price if you act now - this cheap 4K TV is likely to be snapped up fast. View Deal

Although it's not necessarily one of the best gaming TVs , it's a very respectable purchase that will serve you well - particularly with PS5 and Xbox Series X on the horizon. And because affordable, widespread 8K tech is still a way off, it's not like your new 4K panel is going to go out of fashion any time soon.