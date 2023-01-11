Get a cheap 4K TV at Walmart for under $200 now

Anyone looking for a new TV but isn't looking to break the bank in 2023 might be in luck, as Walmart currently has an extremely cheap 4K TV deal on offer. What better way is there than starting off the New Year by sitting back, relaxing, and binging some of the best new shows and movies on offer? Yep, we can't think of one either.

The deal in question is for one of Walmart's Onn 43-inch Roku Smart TV for only $198 (opens in new tab). This represents an 18% reduction in cost or a saving of $45.26. While not a hugely known brand, an Onn TV will get the job done and for that price, it's hard to argue with the value. It sports 4K UHD (capable of 2160p resolution), a 60hz refresh rate, and is smart home ready, so it works with the likes of Amazon's Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home.

Considering that a 43-inch 4K TV can usually average around $300 mark, this is a great way to take advantage of the technology for less. It's also perfect timing for those also looking up how to watch the Last of Us TV series with wireless streaming naturally included in the TV for the biggest platforms out there. It's also just handy if you are after a cheap 4K TV deals that would be ideal for gaming, sports, entertainment, or anything else. Maybe even for a second room in the house? You can find the offer in full below.

Today's best cheap 4K TV deal

(opens in new tab) Onn 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV | $243.26 $198.00 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $45.26 - A 4K TV for under $200 is too good to pass up. Walmart has slashed the price of this Onn 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV by 18%, making it a hot product at the retailer.



