Get a 55-inch Samsung TV for $348 in this 4K TV sale and save $250

Payday is approaching for many of us, so Walmart is going for the jugular with a cracking Samsung 4K TV sale. More specifically, its knocked a hefty $250 off the MSRP of a 55-inch Samsung 4K LED Smart TV, bringing it down to $348 instead. That's a tremendous saving on a UHD panel and excellent value for such a trustworthy brand. However, it's a limited time offer so it isn't likely to stick around long.
This is just one of many screens included in the retailer's Samsung 4K TV sale; it's also offering the larger 58-inch model for just $10 more at $358 (it's usually $430). Meanwhile, the 55-inch 4K QLED equivalent has dropped by $400 to $797.99. Even Samsung's 49-inch 4K QLED has fallen in price to $697.99.
Samsung 4K TV sale
Samsung 55" 4K LED Smart TV (UN55NU6900) | $348 at Walmart (save $250)
Samsung is a trusted name when it comes to TVs, so getting this 55" screen for so little is a bargain.View Deal
Samsung 58" 4K LED Smart TV (UN58NU6080FXZA) | $358 at Walmart (save $80)
If you want a slightly bigger screen, this 58" equivalent is one to consider - it's much more affordable than normal. View Deal
Samsung 55" 4K QLED Smart TV (QN55Q60R) | $797.99 at Walmart (save $400)
The upgraded 4K QLED screens from Samsung are also on offer right now, and you can get yours here.View Deal
Samsung 49" 4K QLED Smart TV (QN49Q60R) | $697.99 at Walmart (save $100)
If you'd prefer a smaller, cheaper QLED screen, this deal has you covered - it's a bit more affordable. View Deal
What's the difference between LED and QLED, though? Which version should you buy? Well, QLEDs are souped-up versions of standard LED panels - they both use tiny LED backlights to create an image, but QLED boosts this with nanoparticles to improve color range, intensity, and quality. In short, it results in a much better picture.
