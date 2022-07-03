Get a 55-inch 4K TV for just $299.99 as part of the early 4th of July TV deals

For those looking to upgrade their setup on a budget, the early 4th of July TV deals have come through clutch with an eye-catching $260 off a 4K TV. The 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series UHD Smart TV has been reduced to $299.99 at Amazon (was $559.99) (opens in new tab) ahead of the holiday, saving Prime members an impressive 46% in total.

By our reckoning, that's the lowest ever price for this 4K TV - the steepest discount we'd seen before this was a drop down to $369.99, so you're saving a further $70 on top of the previous all-time low. And considering that this will work rather well for any weekend watching or gaming you'd been planning, this early 4th of July TV deal is good news. Just remember, you'll need to be a Prime member to access the deal.

It's not the only good price floating around either. The 55-inch Samsung Class TU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is currently sitting at $399.99 via the Samsung website (opens in new tab) (which is an aggressively reasonable price for a panel from such a reliable manufacturer), and the ridiculous 70-inch Class 4-Series TCL 4K TV is now $499.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) instead of $599.99.

55-inch Amazon Fire Omni Series UHD Smart TV | $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Save 46% - After doing a little digging, it turns out that this is the TV's lowest ever price. Because it's a Smart device with a panel capable of super-sharp 4K resolution, it'll handle all your streaming and gaming needs at a high quality for years. Be aware that the discount is only for Prime members, though.



43-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV | $299.99 $259.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Looking for a smaller alternative? Budget champions TCL have knocked a good chunk off their 43-inch 4K Smart TV, and this one still packs a 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range so should do the job nicely.



70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K TV | $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Want something a little bigger? You can get an enormous 70-inch behemoth with this early 4th of July deal from Best Buy, and it'll do the job nicely thanks to the 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range to boost colors.



For more advice on improving your setup - and to see how these early 4th of July deals stack up to the competition - you can check out our guide to the best gaming TVs, the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, or the best 120Hz 4K TV.

For more offers this July, don't forget to check in with the upcoming Prime Day gaming deals, 2022's Prime Day laptop deals, and these Prime Day TV deals. It won't be long before the savings arrive, after all - we're just a week or so away.