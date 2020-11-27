Get 20% off the Lego Friends Central Perk set for Black Friday

Listen up everyone, the Lego Friends set is currently on offer as a part of Black Friday - it's dropped by 20% to $47.99 at Amazon US and £58.95 (or 9%) at Amazon UK. Because this is one of the most popular kits out there right now and is usually on the expensive side, the discount is definitely worth considering.

Appearing as part of the Black Friday Lego deals, this Lego Friends deal brings you each of the main characters - Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica, and Chandler - along with one of their most beloved haunts, the Central Perk cafe. You're also getting Gunther with this set, not to mention a few props.

Made via the Lego Ideas initiative (where users submit designs that can be voted into reality), this Lego Friends kit was released last year in honor of the show's 25th anniversary. Despite it all being in blocky miniature, it's impressive to see how recognisable everything in the set is. In fact, there's actually some fake stage lighting and items inspired by different episodes. For example, you'll get Phoebe's guitar, Ross' keyboard, Joey's 'man bag', and more. It's crammed with nostalgia.

Lego Friends deals

Lego Friends Central Perk | $60 $47.99 at Amazon US / £65 £58.95 at Amazon UK

Created via the Lego 'Ideas' initiative, this set immortalises the beloved sitcom with each of the main characters and the iconic Central Perk cafe. At 20% less in the US and 9% cheaper in the UK, this isn't a bad deal at all.

View Deal

There are plenty of other discounts to be had as a part of the Black Friday deals, but this has to be our favorite. You can check out more offers for yourself on our dedicated Lego Black Friday page - it's regularly updated with all the latest reductions, so you can be sure you're getting the best sales available.

For more discounts, be sure to visit our page of the best Black Friday board game deals and the latest Black Friday gaming deals.