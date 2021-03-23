Genshin Impact Windbrew quest - how to mix the Windblume Festival drink

Margaret’s Genshin Impact Windbrew quest is part of the Windblume Festival event, so you can only play this quest for as long as the Windblume Festival remains open (until April 5th). Here’s everything you need to know about Windbrew, from gathering the ingredients in the fastest way possible to mixing the drink in the correct order.

As many of us Genshin Impact players noticed by now, Mondstadt residents do love their drinks. This inspired Margaret, boss of the Cat’s Tail tavern, to try something new: an alcohol-free Windblume Festival beverage. So, to help her make it here's how to complete the Genshin Impact Windbrew quest.

How to start the Genshin Impact Windbrew quest

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Go to the Windblume Festival event page and click the ‘Festive Anecdotes’ button to see the new questlines. There are four acts in total, and the Windbrew quest is part of the second act. The rewards for this event quest are displayed on the same page: 20 Primogems, 2 Hero’s Wit, and 20.000 Mora. To start the quest and collect the rewards, simply click ‘get quest’.

Margaret’s Windbrew drink

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You can find Margaret next to the Cat’s Tail tavern in Mondstadt. The Windblume party is about to get started, but Margaret is worried that too many drunk people will ruin the mood. She may have a point, and that’s why we are going to help her create a new, non-alcoholic Windblume festival drink.

According to Margaret, the drink will consist of milk and the ‘flavor of the wind’, by which she’s referring to Dandelions and Windwheel Asters. Before we can create our new drink though, we have to search for the flowers in the wild. Luckily, we only have to choose one type of flower. Margaret will gather the other one herself.

Windbrew quest: should you choose Dandelions or Windwheel Asters?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you choose Dandelions, you have to visit Starsnatch Cliff in the northeastern part of the Mondstadt region. You can teleport to the Midsummer Courtyard Domain and then climb and run your way to the top of the cliff. The Dandelions are surrounded by a bunch of Anemo Slimes.

If, however, you choose the Windwheel Asters, you are sent to Windrise. This is the region east of Mondstadt. You can teleport to the Statue of the Seven, after which it will only be a short walk to the Windwheel Asters. They are surrounded by a group of Hilichurls.

The best choice depends on your personal preference. It takes longer to reach the Dandelions, but the enemies are easier to defeat.

How to create Windbrew in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here’s the tricky part of the Windbrew quest; you need to mix the ingredients in the right order. Margaret will tell you how to do it, but it’s easy to forget or accidentally skip the instructions. In case you missed it, follow these steps:

Add the Sweet Flower first. Then pour some milk in the glass. Add Windwheel Aster. Let it sit for a moment. Scatter the Dandelion seeds on top of the drink. Place ice cubes in the glass.

The ingredients are on the table behind you (next to Margaret). Don’t worry if you click the wrong item though, you can try again without having to gather new ingredients.

Find taste testers

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Now that your non-alcoholic Windblume Festival drink is ready, you need some volunteers to try it. Here’s where you find these brave Mondstadt citizens:

Nimrod : in front of the Tavern. Look for the Angel’s Share icon in the northeastern part of Mondstadt.

: in front of the Tavern. Look for the Angel’s Share icon in the northeastern part of Mondstadt. Aramis : If you stand in front of the stairs leading up to the cathedral, look to your right.

: If you stand in front of the stairs leading up to the cathedral, look to your right. Nora: Behind Aramis, next to the big statue in the middle of the square.

Just return to Margaret to finish the Windbrew quest and collect your well-earned rewards!