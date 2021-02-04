Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune Event: Ji Tong wants photos of certain colors. Here's how to get them

The Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune even is the first event since the 1.3 update and perfect if you like photography better than fighting Slimes. Five Flushes of Fortune sends you off to photograph a bunch of items across Teyvat with the subject changing daily for the duration of one week, ending on February 10. In return for your creative efforts, you will get a large supply of Primogems and level-up materials.

The Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event is not as straightforward as it sounds though. There is a rather unusual camera involved, as well as five different color types with complicated names. To help you on your way, here’s everything you need to know about this event.

Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablet locations | How to reroll in Genshin Impact

How to start the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You can start the Genshin Impact Five Flushes of Fortune event by going to the Event page (through the main menu or upper right corner of the screen). Here you can open the reward page, the guidelines, and the photo swap tool. For now, just click on ‘Ji Tong’s Location’ to see where you need to go first.

Ji Tong is a photography enthusiast located in Liyue Harbor. Fast travel to the northernmost Teleport Waypoint in the city, then walk a few paces to the northeast until you see Ji Tong standing below. Glide down and talk to him; he will give you his Kurious Kamera.

How does the Five Flushes of Fortune Event work?

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The subject of your pictures changes daily, starting with ‘red’ on day 1. This means that you need to find red items, such as an apple, Jueyun chili, or Flaming Flower Stamen. You can take up to 10 photos in one day.

Here’s where the Five Flushes of Fortune event gets more complicated though: the photos you take are divided over 5 different colors, including Crimson, Ultramarine, Pale Gold, Ocher, and Purple Aster. The categories are randomly assigned, not linked to the subject of the day. For example, a photo taken of a ‘red’ subject can still fall under the Ultramarine (blue) category.

One of the most important things to know, is that you can take more than one photo of an item from the same type. For example, you can choose to only photograph Jueyun chili’s if the daily subject is ‘red’, as long as it’s not the exact same chili. That also means that finding one Jueyun chili plant will get you 3 photos right away.

How to use the Kurious Kamera in Genshin Impact

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The Kurious Kamera is not automatically equipped. You need to open your inventory, and then go to the ‘Gadget’ tab. Click on the Kamera, and then ‘equip’. If you leave the menu, you will see a new button for the Kurious Kamera next to your Elemental attacks. The Kamera is activated by either clicking the button or pressing ‘Z’.

Note that the Kamera will not take a photo until you have the correct daily subject in its sight. The only thing you have to do, is drag or zoom until the item is placed within the photo frame. The Kurious Kamera will then take the photo automatically.

How to collect Five Flushes of Fortune Event Rewards

(Image credit: miHoYo)

The event rewards come in the form of Fortune Troves, which contain 60 Primogems as a guaranteed reward. On top of that, the Fortune Trove may contain 12 Hero’s Wit (Character Level-Up Material), 24 Mystic Enhancement Ore (Weapon Level-Up Material), or 120.000 Mora.

Ji Tong will exchange 1 Fortune Trove box for 5 photos. Here’s the catch though: each photo has to fall under a different color category. As there are 5 categories and you can take 10 photos a day for a total of seven days, you can potentially earn 840 Primogems during this event.

How to swap your Five Flushes of Fortune photos with friends

(Image credit: miHoYo)

But what to do if you have too many photos in one category, and not enough in another? Fortunately, you can trade photos with your in-game friends. Just go to the event menu and click ‘photo swap’ to either gift or receive photos.

Let’s put that brand-new camera to use and get ourselves some Primogems!