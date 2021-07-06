Genshin Impact cross-save might be launching later this year

Genshin Impact cross-save between multiple platforms could be coming in a future update.

Just yesterday on July 6, a Twitter account called Genshin Report claimed that the cross-save feature was currently in the works for miHoYo's game. Not only this, but the account also claimed that the feature would be debuting in the forthcoming 2.0 update for Genshin Impact.

Cross-save between mobile, PC, and PlayStation will be introduced in version 2.0It will also be present when Genshin comes to Switch and allow for hoyolab on consoles#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #genshin #genshinimpact #Inazuma #PS5 pic.twitter.com/DHvm5HQMfoJuly 5, 2021 See more

Simply put, this new feature would allow for players to transfer their progress between PC, iPhone, iPad, PS4, and PS5, if the claim from Genshin Report is accurate. Currently, there's no way to transfer your characters, Adventure Rank, and other account-associated progress between platforms, so you can't just jump from console to mobile and pick up where you left off.

The tweet from Genshin Report just above also appears to claim a release window for the Nintendo Switch version of miHoYo's action RPG. Right now, we know that Genshin Impact is coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point in the future, but developer miHoYo never announced an official release date. If the claim from Genshin Report above is accurate, the Switch version will debut before or alongside the new Genshin Impact 2.0 update which could introduce cross-saves.

The Switch isn't the only new platform launch for Genshin Impact of late. Just last month in June, the RPG debuted on the Epic Games Store on PC on June 9, alongside the 1.6 update for Genshin Impact. At the time, newcomers could claim special in-game items by using the "GenshinEpic" code, but it's not clear if this bonus is still available, as it was a "limited-time" deal back when the game first launched on the new storefront.

Right now, we're currently on update 1.6 for Genshin Impact. The latest update introduced the Midsummer Island Adventure story event, as well as new hero Kaedehara Kazuha making his debut. From the previous pattern of updates from miHoYo, it would appear we've got three more updates to go before the cross-save feature eventually launches at some point further down the line in update 2.0.

Genshin Impact Conch locations | Genshin Impact tips | Genshin Impact Anemoculus | Genshin Impact wishes and codes | Best Genshin Impact characters | Genshin Impact Dragonspine Stone Tablets | Genshin Impact Lost in the Snow | Genshin Impact Frostbearing Tree and Crimson Agate | How to reroll in Genshin Impact | The best Genshin Impact Eula build | Where to find all Genshin Impact wood types | Genshin Impact Serenitea Pot blueprints | Genshin Impact Windsong Lyre | Genshin Impact Hangout Events | Genshin impact Dainsleif Bough Keeper answers