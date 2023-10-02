Gen V takes on the MCU with this perfect WandaVision joke

Gen V, a spin-off of satirical superhero series The Boys, is already hitting audiences with Marvel references.

Set at a Supes-only university, Gen V follows a brand new crop of crimefighters who are competing for the number one spot. In episode one, Emma (Lizze Broadway) and Marie (Jaz Sinclair) walk over to meet Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas), a rising star at both the Crimson Countess School of Performing Arts and on the big screen. Her powers have yet to be revealed – other than the fact that she's really good at booking gigs.

"So my guys at Innovative are sending me out for this limited series on Vought Plus," Justine can be overheard saying. "It’s an elevated superhero thing – a meditation on grief told through 70 years of sitcoms. And Zach Braff is directing."

Vought Plus is an obvious dig at Disney Plus, as both companies are ultra-powerful corporate conglomerates. "A meditation on grief told through sitcoms," while a joke, is actually the perfect way to describe WandaVision.

The Elizabeth Olsen-led show follows Wanda Maximoff and Vision's seemingly idyllic life as it moves through decades of television sitcoms and tropes – which we later learn was all a smokescreen created by a grieving Wanda.

