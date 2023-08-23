Gen V is introducing the bloodiest supe yet in The Boys

Prime Video has released character descriptions for the new college-aged supes in The Boys – and it looks like we're about to meet the bloodiest one yet.

Jaz Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, an 18-year-old superhero with the ability to control and weaponize her own blood. (This makes perfect sense considering she's been the one covered in blood in all the promo shots released thus far).

The other supes include Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, a junior at Godolkin University with magnetic powers and the son of famous superhero Polarity; Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, who is also known by her superhero name, Little Cricket, for her ability to get super small; and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, a junior at Godolkin University who can push people to do anything she commands using the touch of her hands.

London Thor and Derek Luh play Jordan Li, a competitive student who has the unique ability to change between male and female forms, through which different powers manifest; Asa Germann plays Sam, a troubled supe who has super strength and invulnerability; Patrick Schwarzenegger plays Luke Riordan, who is also known by his superhero name, Golden Boy, because of his ability to light his entire body on fire.

Created by Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, the series is based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson – which has been described as a parody of both the X-Men in general and the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters in particular. Per the official logline, Gen V is "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test."

Gen V is set to hit Prime Video on September 29. For more, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video you should stream right now or our guide to everything there is to know so far about The Boys season 4.