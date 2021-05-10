Gears of War studio confirms it's not working on a Star Wars title

Gears of War studio The Coalition is shutting down rumors that it's developing a new Star Wars title.

With the news that The Coalition is shifting development of all future projects to Unreal Engine 5, a recent rumor from GamesBeat's Jeff Grubb naturally made its way into the Reddit conversation, but the Gears studio wasn't having any of it. In a reply to a comment invoking the rumor, Gears of War community manager TC Kilo, in no uncertain terms, squashed it.

"Just to clarify regarding the Star Wars thing," reads the response from The Coalition. "We are not working on any such title. We have nothing else to announce at this time."

In announcing that The Coalition is moving to a next-gen development engine, the studio also made sure to temper expectations about new game announcements more generally. "Shifting to a new engine is a big undertaking, so we want to be clear that we will not be announcing any new projects or titles for some time."

So, to recap. The Coalition isn't working on a new Star Wars game, nor is it planning to announce anything new in the near future. But it's not all bad news. As one clever Redditor noticed, The Coalition's community manager singled out the Star Wars rumor as being untrue, but said nothing of the other rumors in the comments, namely those suggesting Gears 6 and a brand new IP are in the works. Of course, that isn't confirmation of anything, but it does seem peculiar that the studio would go out of its way to flatten one rumor but leave others in the same group alone.

