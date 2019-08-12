Gears 5 has officially gone gold, celebrates by releasing list of achievements

The Coalition and Xbox recently announced Gears 5 has officially gone gold a month ahead of its launch date. To celebrate this landmark moment, the studio revealed the full list of achievements you’ll be able to get your hands on when you get stuck into the action with Kait and the gang. The fifth instalment in the Gears series is set to release next month on September 10 (or September 6 if you're on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), and the gold status means the release date has been officially locked in.
“Adding to the excitement for fans, we’re also unveiling the full achievement list for Gears 5,” The Coalition’s director of communications Dana Sissions wrote, “you’ll be able to add to your Gamerscore across 71 achievements spanning Campaign, Escape, Versus, Horde, Map Builder and more.”
The long list of achievements from all of the game modes demonstrate that you'll be up against a vast variety of challenges to collect every single one. The studio did also make mention of the scale of the next Gears, saying with 5 ways to play, it’s “easily the biggest entry in the Gears of War franchise.” With 1,000 gamerscore points up for grabs in total, completionists will have their work cut out for them.
Sissions also stated that it will be the most technically refined Gears of War title, with 4K HDR gameplay at 60fps on Xbox One X, cross-play across all modes on Xbox, Windows 10, and Steam, and updated accessibility features such as Adaptive controller support.
While the game officially launches on September 10, players who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass or preorder the Ultimate Edition will be able to gain early access to the shooter on September 6. If you’re worried about the achievements containing any spoilers, Sissions states that while you may find some hints and secrets regarding the final experience, it’s “all spoiler free.” You can find the full list below.
Until then, why not check out our list of the best upcoming Xbox One games?
|A
|B
|C
|CAMPAIGN
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|1
|My Body Is Ready
|Complete Boot Camp
|5
|2
It Takes Three To Make A Thing Go Right
|Complete an Act of Campaign in 3 player co-op
|10
|3
|Jack of One Trade
|Complete an Act of the Campaign as playable Jack (any difficulty)
|5
|4
|I Was Born In A Crossfire Hurricane
|Use Jack's Flash ability to stun 3 enemies at once in Campaign
|10
|5
|Back Atcha
|Get a kill with ricochet bullets using Jack's Barrier Ability
|10
|6
|Back On Your Feet, Soldier
|Use Jack's Stim upgraded ability to revive a DBNO friendly in Campaign
|10
|7
|Shock and Awe
|Use Jack's Shock Trap ability to shock 6 enemies at once in Campaign
|10
|8
|Seraninja
|Use Jack's Cloak ability to cloak and execute 3 enemies before de-cloaking in Campaign
|10
|9
|An Enemy Among Us
|Get a kill with a Hijacked Pouncer, Warden, Stump and Elite Hunter in Campaign
|15
|10
|Gimmie, Gimmie, Gimmie
|Use Jack's Fetch ability to acquire each Heavy Weapon in Campaign
|10
|11
|Jack of All Trades
|Acquire all of Jack's Ultimate upgrades in Campaign
|25
|12
|JACKed Up!
|Fully upgrade Jack's Abilities and Passives in Campaign
|25
|13
|Relic Hunter
|Equip 3 Relic Weapons at one time in Campaign
|10
|14
|Relics of the Past
|Kill an enemy with every Relic Weapon in Campaign
|20
|15
|Not There To Buy A Timeshare
|Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign
|10
|16
|And... He's All Yours
|Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign
|10
|17
|Now I Gotta Get Up Again
|Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign
|10
|18
|A Mouthful of Boom
|Unlock during Act 1 of the Campaign
|10
|19
|It's Time We Fight Them Together
|Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign
|10
|20
|Jameson Shipping Depot
|Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign
|10
|21
|That Old COG Technology
|Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign
|10
|22
|Let's Get You Some Answers
|Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign
|10
|23
|We Need The Old Plan
|Unlock during Act 2 of the Campaign
|10
|24
|Safe and Sound
|Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign
|10
|25
|Cutting It Close
|Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign
|10
|26
|Throw A Switch, See What Happens
|Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign
|10
|27
|Let's Keep Pissin' It Off!
|Unlock during Act 3 of the Campaign
|10
|28
|Then We Watch Each Other's Backs
|Unlock during Act 4 of the Campaign
|10
|29
|You Know I Ain't Going Out Like That
|Unlock during Act 4 of the Campaign
|10
|30
|Discovered the True Threat To Sera
|Complete all Acts of the Campaign (Any Difficulty)
|20
|31
|All Aboard The Crazy Train!
|Complete all Acts of the Campaign on Insane
|25
|32
|It's Not Hoarding If Your Stuff Is Cool
|Collect all Campaign Collectibles
|15
|33
|Pennies from Heaven
|Scavenge supplies from all fallen Condors in Act 2 and 3
|10
|ESCAPE AND MAP BUILDER
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|1
|Pass The Soap
|Pass through a refuge shower with 3 Hivebusters in the same shower cubicle
|5
|2
|Master Of My Domain
|Complete an Escape Hive on each difficulty
|25
|3
|Who You Gonna Call? Hivebusters!
|Complete 5 Escape Hives as each one of Mac, Lahni and Keegan
|10
|4
|The Three Musketeers
|Inflict 9000 damage in Escape while 3 Ultimate Abilities are active
|15
|5
|On The Razor's Edge
|Get 100 kills while inside Hivebuster Venom
|10
|6
|Brought A Knife To A Gun Fight
|Complete an Escape Hive without firing a shot on Master Difficulty
|25
|7
|Who's Your Escape Main?
|Reach Character Level 15 with a launch Escape Character
|10
|8
|Master Escape Artist
|Reach Character Level 15 with Mac, Lahni and Keegan
|20
|9
|I Made It All By Myself
|Create and publish an Escape Hive
|10
|10
|Homegrown Hive
|Complete a Featured community build Escape Hive
|10
|HORDE
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|1
|Can't Stop, Won't Stop
|Beat 50 Consecutive Waves of Horde (any difficulty)
|25
|2
|Who's Your Horde Main?
|Reach Character Level 15 with a launch Horde Character
|10
|3
|Compulsive Horder
|Reach Character Level 15 with Kait, JD, Del, Marcus, Fahz and Jack
|20
|4
|And I'll Form The Head!
|Kill a Boss in Horde while all 5 players have active Ultimate Abilities
|10
|5
|Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
|As Jack, convert one of each weapon to Power using the Forge in Horde
|20
|6
|Withdrawal Symptoms
|As a team, collect Power from all 4 Power Taps within one wave of Horde
|20
|7
|Perky's Revenge
|Get a kill with 3 Perks active in Horde
|10
|VERSUS
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|1
|Beginning of a Beautiful Friendship
|Play a match of Arcade
|5
|2
|One Sec, I'll Be Right Back
|Switch characters in an Arcade match and kill an opponent who previously killed you
|10
|3
Where’s My Product Endorsement Deal?
|Win 5 matches of Arcade
|10
|4
|My Place In The Machine
|Complete placement matches for a Ranked Playlist
|5
|5
|Grind Season
|Win a Ranked Match in each week of a Ranked Season
|25
|PROGRESSION AND OTHER
|Name
|Description
|Gamerscore
|1
|Sire, Interrupted
|Kill a Sire while it's kidnapping a teammate (any mode)
|5
|2
|A Good Plan, Violently Executed
|Execute 100 Rejects (any mode)
|15
|3
|You've Got A Friend In Me
|Make a new Ally in Gears Allies
|5
|4
|Did We Just Become Best Friends?
|Reach Level 5 with an ally in Gears Allies
|10
|5
|BFFs
|Complete a Versus match with a team of four Level 5 Gears Allies
|15
|6
|Once More From The Top
|Re-Up!
|20
|7
|One, Two, Three Sorties
|Complete all 3 Objectives for Tour of Duty in a day
|5
|8
|Corporal Punishment
|Reach the rank of Corporal in a Tour of Duty
|10
|9
|Sergeant at Arms
|Reach the rank of Sergeant in a Tour of Duty
|15
|10
|LOOTenant
|Reach the rank of Lieutenant in a Tour of Duty
|20
|11
|I'm The Captain Now
|Reach the rank of Captain in a Tour of Duty
|25
|12
|Generally Awesome
|Reach the rank of General in a Tour of Duty
|50
|13
|Seriously 5.0: Chapter 1
|Complete Insane Campaign, Master Horde & Escape Launch Maps & Characters, Get 20 Re-Ups and reach General in a Tour of Duty
|100