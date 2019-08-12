Gears 5 has officially gone gold, celebrates by releasing list of achievements

The Coalition and Xbox recently announced Gears 5 has officially gone gold a month ahead of its launch date. To celebrate this landmark moment, the studio revealed the full list of achievements you’ll be able to get your hands on when you get stuck into the action with Kait and the gang. The fifth instalment in the Gears series is set to release next month on September 10 (or September 6 if you're on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), and the gold status means the release date has been officially locked in.

“Adding to the excitement for fans, we’re also unveiling the full achievement list for Gears 5,” The Coalition’s director of communications Dana Sissions wrote, “you’ll be able to add to your Gamerscore across 71 achievements spanning Campaign, Escape, Versus, Horde, Map Builder and more.”

The long list of achievements from all of the game modes demonstrate that you'll be up against a vast variety of challenges to collect every single one. The studio did also make mention of the scale of the next Gears, saying with 5 ways to play, it’s “easily the biggest entry in the Gears of War franchise.” With 1,000 gamerscore points up for grabs in total, completionists will have their work cut out for them.

Sissions also stated that it will be the most technically refined Gears of War title, with 4K HDR gameplay at 60fps on Xbox One X, cross-play across all modes on Xbox, Windows 10, and Steam, and updated accessibility features such as Adaptive controller support.

While the game officially launches on September 10, players who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass or preorder the Ultimate Edition will be able to gain early access to the shooter on September 6. If you’re worried about the achievements containing any spoilers, Sissions states that while you may find some hints and secrets regarding the final experience, it’s “all spoiler free.” You can find the full list below .

