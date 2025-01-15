The spidey suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is coming to Marvel Rivals just in time for the open-world game's PC debut

Marvel Rivals is getting a new Spider-Man suit inspired by the Advanced Suit 2.0 from Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

The official PlayStation Twitter account revealed the Marvel Rivals version of the Advanced Suit 2.0, and I have to say, it translates beautifully to the online hero shooter's more cartoony art style. I might swing away with a negative K/D ratio because I suck at Spider-Man, but at least I'll look damn good doing it.

Marvel Rivals is adding the Advanced Suit 2.0 to Spider-Man's selection of skins on January 30 - the same day that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on PC after a year-and-change of PS5 exclusivity.

"Don't mess with the Amazing Spider-Man!"The Advanced Suit 2.0 from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to Marvel Rivals. Unlock this costume in-store on January 30, the same day Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to PC 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/mNAHGmpKZjJanuary 15, 2025

Marvel Rivals launched last month and hit 10 million players in its first three days, and as it stands it's more popular than ever. Point being, you can expect more than just new skins in the hero shooter's future, with its game director having just recently said it'll get new heroes every six weeks.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, however, not so much. Insomniac confirmed back in October that there's "no additional story content planned" for the acclaimed sequel. Hopefully the PC port bucks the years-long trend of PC ports of PlayStation games being just technically lesser versions of otherwise great games. After all, the PS5 version topped our list of the best Spider-Man games of all time, so it deserves a second life on PC.

