How to get Winter Celebration rewards in Marvel Rivals

The Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration features several Jeff the Land Shark-themed rewards as well as a unique mode dedicated to the critter. To get the exclusive Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume for Jeff and other cosmetics, you need to hit particular point thresholds. Although, earning points isn't simple as you need to complete missions that award Frost first. It's a classic, needlessly complicated limited-time event, so to help you make sense of it all, I've explained everything you need to know about the Winter Celebration Event in Marvel Rivals and the rewards on offer.

Be aware that this Winter Celebration event ends on January 9, 2025, at 4PM UTC – that's 8AM PST / 11AM EST / 4PM GMT.

How to unlock Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration event rewards

(Image credit: NetEase)

Getting the free rewards in the Winter Celebration event in Marvel Rivals is a bit confusing but it revolves around Jeff's Winter Splash Festival, a limited-time mode available in Marvel Rivals for the entire event, and completing event challenges. Here's how a step-by-step breakdown:

Play matches of Jeff's Winter Splash festival. This mode sees two teams of four Jeffs competing to cover the arena in snow using their abilities. The team with the greatest percentage of the map covered in snow at the end of the three-minute timer wins. Be aware that Jeff's abilities work differently in this mode and all deal damage and spread snow on the ground – the main way to heal is by standing on your team's snow! Complete Winter Celebration event challenges by winning matches and defeating enemy Jeffs in this mode. Some challenges award Golden Frost and others award Silver Frost. Challenges are also time-gated, so check them out under the Winter Celebration Event section of the Missions menu to see your progress and when you'll unlock more.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Open the Winter Celebration event menu and click on any of the decorations on the card to open the Decorate menu. Choose one of the card decorations (the tree, giftbox, snowman, ribbon, or festival stage) and spend two Golden Frosts to upgrade it and earn 100 Wintery Atmosphere points. Go back to the event menu, click the present box icon, and claim any rewards you've unlocked having earned enough Wintry Atmosphere.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Go back to the event menu, click the present box icon, and claim any rewards you've unlocked having earned enough Wintry Atmosphere.

(Image credit: NetEase)

Repeat the above steps until you've upgraded all five decorations, getting you 500 Wintery Atmosphere in total. This is enough to get all five of the free Jeff the Land Shark rewards in this Marvel Rivals event, as I've explained further below!

Additionally, you can spend any Silver Frost you earn via event challenges on different styles for the various card decorations. This doesn't help you get any rewards but it helps you craft a bespoke Event Memento – a Winter Celebration Card. From midnight UTC (4PM PST / 7PM EST / Midnight GMT) on January 1, 2025, you can create your custom card to keep and remember the event with.

All Marvel Rivals Winter Celebration rewards

(Image credit: NetEase)

There are five free rewards in the Winter Celebration event, all of which are for Jeff the Land Shark – sadly no other Marvel Rivals characters have any free rewards to chase. If you've got Units or Lattice to spare, there are also a few Winter Celebration cosmetic bundles on offer – one for Rocker Raccoon and one for Groot.

Here are all the Winter Celebration rewards and items you can get:

Free Jeff the Land Shark event rewards: Cuddly Fuzzlefin spray = Earn 100 Wintery Atmosphere in total All-You-Can-Eat emote = Earn 200 Wintery Atmosphere in total Cuddly Fuzzlefin nameplate = Earn 300 Wintery Atmosphere in total How Ice Sculpting Works MVP intro = Earn 400 Wintery Atmosphere in total Cuddly Fuzzlefin costume = Earn 500 Wintery Atmosphere in total

Rocket Raccoon Wild Winter Bundle = 1600 Units: Unlocks the Wild Winter costume, nameplate, and spray, as well as the Gift of Surprise MVP intro and Winter Confetti emote, all for Rocket Raccoon. You can also buy just the Wild Winter costume for 1400 Units.

= 1600 Units: Unlocks the Wild Winter costume, nameplate, and spray, as well as the Gift of Surprise MVP intro and Winter Confetti emote, all for Rocket Raccoon. Groot Holiday Happiness Bundle = 1600 Units: Unlocks the Holiday Happiness costume, nameplate, and spray, along with the Unplanned Stumbles MVP intro and Say Cheese! emote, all for Groot. You can also buy just the Holiday Happiness costume for 1400 Units.

= 1600 Units: Unlocks the Holiday Happiness costume, nameplate, and spray, along with the Unplanned Stumbles MVP intro and Say Cheese! emote, all for Groot. Best Winter Buds Bundle = 2300 Units: Both bundles above at a discounted price

If you're not interested in Jeff the Land Shark, why not try climbing the Marvel Rivals competitive ranks for exclusive ranked rewards.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.