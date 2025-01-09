Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date and time – here's when Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman join the hero shooter

With less than 24 hours to go, the Marvel Rivals Season 1 release date and time is nearly here, offering a slew of new content for the hero shooter when Eternal Night Falls lands.

While Marvel Rivals has been in the midst of 'Season 0' since launch, Eternal Night Falls is the first proper season for the game. As developer NetEase explains, that means you're getting "double the playable content of a regular season," with maps, heroes, balance changes, and more on the way.

The story stitching all that content together sees the Fantastic Four join the game to stop Dracula's shenanigans. As such, you'll be able to play as the quartet once they join the roster, though keep in mind it won't all be at once as you'll have to wait until the second half of the season to try The Thing and Human Torch. Meanwhile, Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman will be available Marvel Rivals characters from the word go.

As for maps, we're getting Sanctum Sanctorum, Midtown, and Central Park, with the latter also coming in the second half of the season. NetEase is also taking a balance pass at Marvel Rivals that looks like bad news for Duelists and Jeff mains and likely good news for everyone else.

The entirely good news is that you'll be able to check all of this out for yourself real soon. Here's when Marvel Rivals Season 1 goes live in your time zone when Eternal Night Falls launches on January 10.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

1am PST on January 10

4am EST

9am GMT

10am CET

While console releases can mean different unlock times for fans worldwide, NetEase is shooting for something simultaneous for Marvel Rivals. That works out better if you're not in America, though most will be playing the hero shooter's new content over the weekend, anyway.

Marvel Rivals Season 1 countdown

And there you have it; that's when Marvel Rivals Season 1 starts. If you want to see what's further afield for the roster, check out our guide to all of the Marvel Rivals upcoming characters, heroes, and villains.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Marvel Rivals devs lift bans on players mistakenly banned for cheating: "We do not and will not ban players who are playing fairly."