Marvel Rivals devs lift bans on players mistakenly banned for cheating: "We do not and will not ban players who are playing fairly"

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase Games admits that a number of players have recently been hit with bans for cheating… even though they'd not been cheating at all.

According to community manager 'James' in the game's official Discord server , this has proven to be a problem for those playing Marvel Rivals in compatibility layer programs – software designed to allow users to run things like games on a different operating system to the one it was written for. For example, you might use one to play a Windows-compatible game on Linux. Needless to say, it's not cheating software, but it sounds like NetEase Games' cheat detection systems might not have realised this.

"Recently, we've received feedback from players regarding an issue where some individuals playing in compatibility layer programs have been mistakenly flagged as cheaters, even without using any cheating software," James writes. "This has resulted in bans. We sincerely apologize for this situation and want to assure you that we do not and will not ban players who are playing fairly and without cheating."

The devs have now "identified the specific reasons behind these false bans," have put together a list of those affected, and lifted their bans, apologizing "for the inconvenience this has caused."

Continuing, the community manager states: "Our mission is to provide all players with a fair, just, and enjoyable gaming environment. Therefore, preventing and identifying cheaters is one of our top priorities. We have invested significant manpower and resources to improve the speed and accuracy of our detection systems. With any ongoing detection system, there is always room for improvement. We appreciate your assistance in helping us tackle this challenge."

Wrapping things up, players are encouraged to report any actual cheating they encounter, and contact customer support if they think they've been banned by mistake. Hopefully the chance of that happening is relatively slim, but it's clearly possible – at least NetEase appears to be on the case when it comes to sorting it out.

