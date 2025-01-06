Marvel Rivals Season 1 kicks off this week as Eternal Night Falls sees the Fantastic Four join the Overwatch rival to put a stop to Dracula's antics

Marvel Rivals' first proper season is almost here, and a new trailer has revealed its release date and a cinematic look at the lineup of new heroes set to appear during it.

Specifically, Marvel Rivals Season 1 is called Eternal Night Falls, and as was previously announced, it'll introduce the Fantastic Four heroes Mister Fantastic, the Human Torch, Invisible Woman, and The Thing to the fray. Things are set to kick off on January 10 at 1am PST (which is 4am EST or 9am GMT), so there's only a few more days to wait.

Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Official Trailer | Marvel Rivals - YouTube Watch On

While the gameplay-free trailer hasn't really given any insight into the four new heroes' moves and abilities, the video description has given a glimpse into the lore behind it all, at least.

"Darkness engulfs New York as the Timestream Entanglement leaves Doctor Strange trapped in the Entangled Astral Plane, scattering the Darkhold pages. Dracula and Doctor Doom disrupt the moon's orbit, plunging the city into eternal night and unleashing an army of vampiric creatures," it reads. "With the world on the brink, the Fantastic Four join forces with iconic Marvel heroes, standing together in the epic battle to break the mystical darkness with science. Ignite the battle against Dracula with the Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals!"

Although details are light on the ground for now, chances are we can expect to get more information about the season and its fresh faces over the coming days. Previously, a supposedly leaked schedule surfaced online which gave dates and times for a number of key things happening this week, including a dev diary with details on the shooter's first balance adjustments. This is yet to be confirmed, and it's definitely worth taking with a pinch of salt given that this same schedule claimed that the Season 1 trailer would be arriving in a few more hours, unless that was a typo. The leak claimed that Hela and Hawkeye would be getting nerfs, so there's no doubt that anyone sick of facing them will have their fingers crossed that it's legit.

