Marvel Rivals looks set to get its first balance adjustments soon as a leaked schedule claims Wolverine is getting even stronger as Hela and Hawkeye get nerfed

The next few days are apparently set to be pretty busy for Marvel Rivals fans, as it's been claimed that we can expect preview videos for a couple of upcoming new Fantastic Four heroes being added to the shooter, as well as the reveal of buffs and nerfs for some of the existing characters.

While currently unconfirmed, a supposedly leaked schedule has been shared on Twitter by @RivalsLeaks – the same one has also reached r/MarvelRivalsLeaks where user Lower_Island6120 claims it's been "confirmed real and was sent out to various content creators," although take it with a pinch of salt for the time being.

According to the schedule, we can expect a trailer for Season 1 to air at 7pm PST today (that's 10pm EST, or 3am GMT on January 7). The official Marvel Rivals account had already confirmed that a trailer featuring the Fantastic Four would be shared at 8am PST (11am EST / 4pm GMT) today, so it's not clear if this will be separate to the Season 1 trailer, or if there's a typo of sorts in the leaker's schedule.

That aside, it's claimed that tomorrow at 3am PST (6am EST / 11am GMT), a dev blog will be published that'll go over some buffs and nerfs, notably in a first for the game. Specifically, Hela and Hawkeye mains can apparently expect to be a tad disappointed (and their enemies relieved), while Captain America, Venom, Storm, Cloak and Dagger, and Wolverine mains will seemingly be pleased.

Although it's not been stated what changes are supposedly coming to the characters, these balance alterations are certainly the main talking point of the whole leak. In particular, a few are questioning why Wolverine is apparently on the list of characters to be powered up when he's already pretty dang strong. "Wolverine buff while he's dominating every match he shows up in on the regional finals," one player points out . "Wolverine getting a buff is diabolical," says another .

Beyond that, we can apparently expect preview videos and skins for Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman on the same day, before a "New Hero Reveal Stream" on January 8. It's not clear if that'll showcase the already-confirmed Fantastic Four characters or someone else entirely. There'll reportedly be a map reveal on January 8, too.

While developer NetEase Games hasn't confirmed this schedule, one thing for sure is that we don't have long to wait before it'll naturally verify (or debunk) itself. We'll just have to watch this space for the time being.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors