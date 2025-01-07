Marvel Rivals devs know Duelists are dominant, so they're nerfing the biggest offenders and giving Cap and Venom some help in Season 1

Marvel Rivals is set to kick off its first proper season later this week, and while Netease hasn't yet provided a full list of patch notes for us to peruse, it has detailed some notable balance changes coming in the update. Top line? Ranged Duelists are getting the nerf hammer.

"As Season 0 closes, our tireless analysis, along with player feedback, has revealed a rich tapestry of team compositions in regular matches, showcasing exciting diversity," lead combat designer Zhiyong says in the latest dev vision video. "However, as rank levels climb, shield-and-ranged hero combos seem to have become our first meta, with ranged Duelists particularly dominating the lineups. In the first half of Season 1, we'll be making crucial balance adjustments to keep the battles fresh and exciting!"

As Zhiyong explains, the devs will "be slightly toning down the prowess of formidable, ranged Duelists like Hela and Hawkeye, ensuring all ranged heroes have a chance to shine. We're also enhancing the mobile-type Vanguards like Captain America and Venom, empowering them to charge into battle and protect their allies with renewed vigor."

While we're not getting the full details on the nerfs and buffs until closer to Season 1's launch, there is more. "We're boosting the capabilities of heroes that shine in specialized compositions, like Wolverine and Storm, to ensure they are the cornerstone of unique strategies," Zhiyong continues. "As for Cloak & Dagger, we're elevating their potential, making them more formidable in diverse team setups. Also, the detection range for Jeff the Land Shark's ultimate ability will also be fine-tuned to better align with early warning signals."

That latter point sounds like a pretty minor nerf for how much terror Jeff has brought to Marvel Rivals, but it should hopefully make his ult a bit less frustrating to deal with. We'll soon be getting more detail on the actual viability of each hero too, as the devs confirm in the video that pick and win rates will be revealed at the end of Season 0, with these stats continuing to be disclosed every half-season.

