Marvel Rivals gives Daredevil next-level wallhacks: true to his character, he can even 'see' invisible enemies

As a crime-fighting Catholic lawyer who gained superpowers by way of a toxic chemical accident, it's pretty wild that Daredevil is largely known as "the blind superhero," but hey, it's a pretty defining trait. Matt Murdock's enhanced non-visual senses are core to his superhero identity, and they're being put to fun use in Marvel Rivals, where Daredevil will be able to "see" even invisible characters.

Daredevil officially joins Marvel Rivals in Season 4.5 on October 10, but some content creators have gotten an early chance to play with the character. His senses are represented by a shroud of darkness at a certain distance away from you – everything nearby will look as normal, but beyond that threshold, you'll see distant objects as shadowy silhouettes.

The Radar Sense passive gives out a periodic pulse that highlights nearby enemies, even if they're behind walls or otherwise obscured. Yes, that effectively means that Daredevil has wallhacks and yes, he can indeed "see" invisible characters with this ability. This was demonstrated by streamer Jay3, and highlighted in the clip below.

Shoutout to @Jay3OW for confirming this. You can STILL see invisible characters as daredevil! pic.twitter.com/hGOM47aIoqOctober 4, 2025

Invisible Woman remains, well, visible to Daredevil even while her passive is in effect, and even when she hits her ult. It doesn't seem that you'll be able to ping any enemy that's visible only to you, so teammates won't get a free look at whatever you see, but that's still a wild intel advantage for The Man Without Fear.

Daredevil continues Marvel Rivals' trend of caked up heroes, and his actor says it's so the attorney can "distract the supports," obviously.