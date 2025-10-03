Marvel Rivals' Daredevil continues the trend of caked up heroes in NetEase's shooter, and his actor says it's so the attorney can "distract the supports," obviously

Marvel Rivals, infamous for its caked up superheroes, has introduced another caked up superhero. Shock, horror. This time attorney and street level vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil will get a, err, buff to his assets when he comes to the game on October 10.

Developer NetEase showed off the hero's makeover in a newly-released trailer, mostly focused on his superhuman senses that allow him to tag enemies through walls before grappling toward them using his iconic nunchucks. Fans couldn't help themselves, though – all the flashy abilities took a backseat to, well, Murdock's backseat.

Daredevil: The Man Without Fear | Character Reveal | Marvel Rivals

One viral tweet wonders "what does a defense attorney need all that for," sharing screenshots of Daredevil in third-person, which obviously brings attention to the elephant-sized elephant in the room. It's a feature, not a bug, apparently, as Daredevil's new voice actor Aleks Le explains that he's so caked up "to distract the supports," duh!

to distract the supportsOctober 1, 2025

I'm not quite sure I follow Le's logic. Surely Daredevil's cheeks would only distract whoever's looking at him from behind (the player), no? Either way, Marvel Rivals is so full of gooner bait, from Venom's viral twerking emote to those horny skins based on "classic comic designs," that I doubt one more would hurt. Nothing is distracting if everything is distracting.

"Thanks to Marvel Games for bein the best & letting me pitch/add 'Forgive me for what I'm about to do' & a few other lines to the game," Le also tweets. "I have such a deep love/history with the Matt Murdock character. NEVER thought I'd get this BLESSING."

Over on Reddit, the community has started calling the new hero Matt Buttocks, Matt Buttdock, and Matt Badonkadonk. Take your pick.

