Helldivers 2 gets fired up with a new Warbond that'll let you wield a flamethrower in every weapon slot

Helldivers 2's next Warbond is about to have troopers cooking up a storm with new fiery weapons like two new flamethrowers.

The Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond was just unveiled for release on August 8, and as you can probably tell from the title, it's a spicy meatball of a Warbond. Headlining the new Warbond, as you can see from the trailer below, are two new flamethrowers, one a primary weapon and the other a secondary, meaning it's now possible, considering Stratagem weapons, to wield three flamethrowers at once in a loadout.

It's getting hot in here… or is it just us?Helldivers, get ready to spark a galactic-scale inferno🔥The Freedom's Flame Premium Warbond is deploying on August 8th.

There's also the 'SG-451 Cookout' shotgun, which I'd place good money on being a Fahrenheit 451 reference, considering Arrowhead's penchant for hammering home the dystopian nature of Super Earth's government, and how the shadowy organization loves covering up the truth in just about every conceivable way.

Freedom's Flame also boasts two new armor outfits - one light and the other heavy, both of which grant a 75% bonus for fire resistance. What sounds really fun, though, are the new 'Firebomb' Hellpod options, which cause your Hellpods to let out a huge burst of fire when they hit the ground. Just don't land too close to your comrades, please.

There are also orange skins available for the Pelican dropship, as well as your Hellpods and mechs. One of my other favorite picks is the 'Thoracic Collusion Exultation Maneuver' which is an exceedingly fancy term for a two-player emote where Helldivers chest-bump each other. You can finally pull off that chest-bump we saw back in the game's opening cinematic.

