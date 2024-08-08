Helldivers 2 CEO says devs get "tons of feedback" but have "no good tools" for dealing with it, as yet another update has some players up in arms over nerfs

As Helldivers 2's latest update launches to familiar balance complaints, Arrowhead's CEO says the studio needs to better organize the flood of feedback it receives.

Speaking on Twitter, Helldivers 2 boss Shams Jorjani acknowledges the popular talking points around flamethrower changes and the new difficulty option before sharing that the team is considering all of that and thinking about its next steps.

"I've gotten like over 200 tweets today with suggestions, opinions, and thoughts on what people think," he says. "We have a lot of discussions going on internally at the studio as well as we evaluate this update and plan ahead."

In reply to a fan who asked if the team would ever pursue an in-game feedback form, Jorjani says, "We need large-scale surveys/sentiment gathering. We get tons of feedback right now, but no good tools for collating all of it. That's also on the roadmap."

Elsewhere, Jorjani talks about other ideas like a Diablo 4-style PTR server or doing developer streams to offer a greater sense of transparency.

Jorjani's words are already being echoed in Helldivers 2's Discord, where a community manager says the following:

"We have heard your feedback about our change to fire and how it has affected flamethrowers, and we appreciate our community's continued honesty about how they feel about Helldivers 2. We're now having a lot of internal discussions about the best course of action."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an effort to take a temperature check, Arrowhead has also opened up a new poll to see what everyone makes of Helldivers 2's Escalation of Freedom update. After 27,500 votes at the time of writing, most are neutral or unsure, the second largest group thinks it's a miss, and the final group reckons it's a hit, though it's worth noting that the difference between the latter two groups isn't huge.

And, wouldn't you know it, a player feedback form has arrived, too.

"We don't want your thoughts and feelings to be lost in the channels, but it is difficult to keep up with the many pings and DMs in the server during busy periods like this," a community rep says, before adding, "We are still researching other methods of providing feedback to us, but for now, this is how we'll collect it in Discord."

Helldivers 2's new fire weapon nerfs are down to one shotgun being used in "30% of all Terminid sessions," says Arrowhead's CEO: "Is that a problem? Yes."