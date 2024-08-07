Helldivers 2's new fire weapon nerfs are down to one shotgun being used in "30% of all Terminid sessions," says Arrowhead's CEO: "Is that a problem? Yes"

Helldivers 2's Escalation of Freedom update nerfed some incendiary weapons, and the studio CEO has said it's because one weapon in particular was used during "30% of all Terminid sessions."

The Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond is out later this week, which is all well and good for fire-loving players out there, as it'll offer weapons like two brand new flamethrowers. Unfortunately, Helldivers 2's huge new update yesterday seemingly nerfed fire-based weapons, downgrading their damage capabilities, which left players pretty upset after looking forward to getting their hands on new fiery weapons.

Shortly after the patch was implemented, Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani addressed player feedback in the shooter's official Discord. "The Incendiary Breaker was like 30% of all Terminid sessions at one point. Very much a meta gun," Jorjani writes in the post seen below, referencing the fire-based shotgun in particular. "Is that a problem? Yes. Is it a big one? I don't know. We'll discuss."

Jorjani's reasoning for the new nerfs, then, seems to be that simply too many players were using the Incendiary Breaker shotgun in particular to decimate Terminid hordes. However, it definitely seems like Arrowhead is actively discussing the matter, and could even continue to change weapons as required, which was something Jorjani hinted at in separate comments yesterday.

This does, admittedly, smack of comments made by Helldivers 2 game director Johan Pilestedt earlier this year in May, when the senior developer confessed that updates sometimes take the fun out of new things the community discovers. "Yeah I think we've gone too far in some areas," Pilestedt said at the time, adding that balance changes had come "over the priority of fun."

