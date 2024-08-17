Cheaters burn through "impossible" Helldivers 2 Major Order in mere hours: "Well, that was fast"

Helldivers 2's latest Major Order should have been tough enough to last the entire weekend, but cheaters seem to have burned through the collective community mission in just a few hours.

Just yesterday, developer Arrowhead Game Studios revealed the community's next joint objective that normally would have been active for four full days. "The Gloom has continued to spread, suffusing intergalactic space with an impenetrable cloud of Terminid spores," the developer tweeted at the time. "The Helldivers must procure samples of Terminid organic matter from the planets closest to the Gloom. This endeavor will be crucial in our efforts to understand how to prevent it spreading further."

MAJOR ORDER: The Gloom has continued to spread, suffusing intergalactic space with an impenetrable cloud of Terminid spores. The Helldivers must procure samples of Terminid organic matter from the planets closest to the Gloom. This endeavor will be crucial in our efforts to… pic.twitter.com/7G9k7BKZ79August 16, 2024

Helldivers then had three objectives to extract 45 million Common Samples on Nivel 43, 15 million Rare Samples on Erson Sands, and 10 million Rare Samples on Crimsica. Even if you're farming for samples in Helldivers 2, those are kind of absurd numbers, making many divers dub this mission 'impossible'.

Less than a day later, the Major Order suddenly disappeared from the game. Opening the main menu reveals an 'Awaiting Major Order' message that reads: "Stand by for further orders from Super Earth High Command," in the space where the actual Major Order is normally displayed.

Helldivers on the game's main subreddit report that the gauges tracking each Major Order objective - which, again, asked for literally millions of samples - filled up within minutes of each other. Every single person who has ever bought the game would need to coordinate and extract from a mission at exactly the same time to pull that off naturally. But no one invited me to that party, so I'm guessing it didn't happen.

There was bound to have been some kind of trouble in High Command's recent ask, with or without hackers, since at least a vocal contingent of the player base have embraced the "Chaosdiver" life style and chosen to rebel against Super Earth by ignoring every Major Order, which is how the previous one ended in failure.

