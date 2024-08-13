Helldivers 2 players are worried about the future as the bots close in on Super Earth: "I bet Arrowhead does not have a working Super Earth biome ready to go"

Helldivers 2 players are concerned about the future of Super Earth following a possible bot takeover - and about Arrowhead Game Studios' ability to render maps to fit such a situation.

Frustrated with weapon nerfs, Helldivers 2 grunts are protesting by letting the bots take Super Earth - and they're dangerously close to succeeding. The possibility of a bot takeover on the home planet has left some fans worried, though. As cool as new urban maps would be, they may simply be too challenging for Arrowhead to implement - after all, questions were raised previously regarding underground maps prompting the studio to say they'd be hard to make .

A recent Reddit thread highlights fans' concerns regarding the imminent bot takeover, with many players expressing their doubts about Arrowhead actually being able to add in Super Earth-based urban maps. "I bet Arrowhead does not have a working Super Earth biome ready to go," one comment reads. "They will probably halt the advance or do something else with the story." Another fan replies that there's "no way this game can run an urban map."

Others speculate how the developers will handle the debacle. "I would be willing to bet if they get to Super Earth, that we’ll get a splash screen saying it has fallen," a player writes. "No combat on the actual planet itself. The game just isn’t built for those kinds of urban environments. If it was, we would have seen something like that by now." Another fan states that they're just "genuinely curious as to what will happen" - a sentiment shared by many.

Only time will tell what direction Arrowhead chooses to go should bots truly lay claim over Super Earth as the player protest rages on - whether that be new maps, resets, or otherwise. Fans looking to share their thoughts with the devs directly can use Helldivers 2's official feedback form if they'd like - it thankfully covers all bases, from the game engine itself to more direct features like enemies and weapons.

Helldivers 2 CEO says some developers are also "disappointed" with Escalation of Freedom reaction: "The update had a bunch of nice stuff that isn't getting talked about"