Helldivers 2's official feedback form is finally here, letting players impart impressions on armor, weapons, Stratagems, planets, hazards, and more

Helldivers 2's official feedback form for players to fill in is finally here, just a few days after Arrowhead's CEO said it would be looking for a more official way of collating player feedback.

Earlier this week, Helldivers 2 devs once again came under fire for extensive fire-based weapon nerfs, and CEO Shams Jorjani added at the time that Arrowhead was listening to feedback, and would react accordingly. At the same time, Jorjani commented that Arrowhead had "more robust systems in the works that will allow us to do more community interaction stuff."

Just a few days later, that "more robust" feature is here in the form of an official player feedback form. Writing in the official Helldivers 2 Discord, Jorjani states that "In the interest of helping us organize your feedback and suggestions, we have created a form through Dyno for users in our Discord," adding that this helps counteract "thoughts and feelings" being lost in Discord group's various channels.

"We are still researching other methods of providing feedback to us, but for now, this is how we'll collect it in Discord," the Arrowhead CEO adds. Right now, you can only submit a feedback form once per week, and "non-constructive and toxic submissions will be deleted." This form is specifically meant for feedback on existing ideas and not a tool for proposing new concepts.

As for the form itself, you can choose one subject to leave feedback for, including weapons, armor, Stratagems, gameplay, enemies, the game engine, live service operations, the Galactic War, or the planets and hazards. After that, you've got as much leeway as you want to write about the topic at hand to your heart's content in two sections.

It's worth pointing out that Arrowhead has previously hosted polls in their Discord channel for player feedback, for example, on whether the shooter's latest Warbond has gone down well (spoiler: after 27,500 votes, it's mostly unsure or negative). This is just taking the feedback to another level and helping Arrowhead parse the information.

Take a look at our Helldivers 2 Freedom's Flame Warbond guide for a complete list of everything in the latest battle pass.