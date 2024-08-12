Frustrated with the nerfs, Helldivers 2 grunts are protesting by letting the bots take Super Earth, and they're dangerously close to succeeding

Frustrated with Helldivers 2 's recent weapon nerfs, many grunts have totally abandoned the Automaton front in protest, and the bots are dangerously close to taking Super Earth.

Last week saw a lot of change for Arrowhead's third-person shooter thanks to the Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom update , which came with significant nerfs for weapons like the flamethrowers and Breaker Incendiary shotgun . Understandably, many are rather unhappy to have had their favorite toys worsened, but their response to the situation? "Let the bots advance. Let the Super Earth burn."

Right now, the Automaton front is rapidly advancing towards Super Earth – there's just one more totally liberated sector, the Kelvin Sector, separating the two – and very few trying to stop it. According to the unofficial Helldivers 2 Galactic Map website , at the time of writing, there are just 1,066 people fighting in the Marspira sector before it, and although some have taken to the game's subreddit concerned about the progress the enemies have made, many are willing on the planet's fall.

"Let them have it, maybe then Super Earth will finally give us some real guns," one player writes . "If Super Earth wanted to remain safe, they would stop nerfing our guns," argues another.

Others have suggested that the bot takeover is actually "realistic" considering the nerfs. "Sucky guns and outclassed artillery lose wars!" one Helldiver proclaims . "So, we can't defend Super Earth because our enemies have better weapons than us and Super Earth can only produce crap for us to fight with. So, we're losing. Super Earth produced a few effective weapons off the assembly line. But they decided to cut cost. So, the production quality is far lower now and does not function well enough to win any war against our enemies. Shame on high command."

It'll be interesting to see if these efforts (or lack thereof) could actually lead to the invasion of Super Earth, but if you're looking for a more direct way to share constructive criticism, Arrowhead has now opened up a player feedback form so you can do exactly that. Hopefully, the game will get to a point where everyone is happy to jump back to Super Earth's defense soon.

