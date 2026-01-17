Arc Raiders devs are looking at buffs for terrible skills: "We know. There's certain skills I don't choose ... we're not deaf to the state of it"

To put it mildly, several skills on the Arc Raiders raider skill tree seem better than others. To put it less mildly, as I said to design lead Virgil Watkins in a recent interview, player testing has found that several skills have an indiscernible impact on gameplay. Fortunately, Watkins says Embark is "not deaf" to the sorry state of these unlovable skills, and buffs are "100% on our radar." (Here are our picks for the best skills in Arc Raiders.)

"I think even internally, we know," he says. "There's certain skills I don't choose. So yeah, 100%. I'm not going to pretend there aren't some on there that need some work. That'll be something that changes again. I won't say when or in what nature, but we're not deaf to the state of it."

The irony here is that Embark can't make all of the skills, collectively, too good partly due to the way Expeditions work. Completing an Expedition and soft-wiping your character awards you with up to five extra skill points to use in future cycles – at least for now, until this point reward eventually caps out. This brings compounding benefits over time, and runs the risk of veteran Expedition runners developing a growing advantage over less experienced players.