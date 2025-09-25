The Witcher 3's "one more patch" has been delayed, so you'll have to wait until 2026 to get your dream RPG mods on console

After 10 years of support, CD Projekt Red announced in May that it had one last update in mind for The Witcher 3. This update, scheduled to land in 2025, would bring cross-platform mod support and allow console players to finally enjoy the benefits of modding. The patch is still coming, but unfortunately fans will have to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on it.

"We originally planned to introduce cross-platform mod support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, but the rollout is now shifting to 2026," CD Projekt Red says in an update to its original announcement. "We apologize for the delay and will share more details as we get closer to the release. Thank you for your patience!"

CD Projekt Red introduced this update earlier in the year as "one more patch" for The Witcher 3 in celebration of the game's 10th anniversary. Whether it actually turns out to be the final patch for the RPG remains to be seen, but it won't be part of the anniversary celebrations.

Cross-platform mods will be supported through mod.io, which you'll need a separate account to access, and not every mod PC players have access to will be supported, both for technical and moderation reasons. But even with those limitations in mind, the update will finally open the door for console players to get a part of the experience that's been essential for PC Witcher 3 fans for years. And yes, in case you're worried, the mods will be free.

