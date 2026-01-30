Skyrim lead turned novelist says George R.R. Martin should move on from Game of Thrones entirely: "George gave his story to somebody else and they ran with it and they did an amazing job with it"

"He'd be wise to say they finished my work and now I want to do something new"

Former Skyrim lead turned novelist Bruce Nesmith has some rather contrarian advice for Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, who has repeatedly admitted to struggling with finishing his A Song of Ice and Fire series: Just throw in the towel, man.

Having previously served as lead designer on Skyrim, Nesmith left Bethesda Game Studios and the video game industry as a whole in 2021, after which he turned to writing novels. He's since published three books in the Loki Redeemed series as well as a three-book LitRPG series, Glory Seeker. With this considerable experience in fantasy novel writing, Nesmith commented on Martin's dilemma in a recent interview with Press Box PR.

As for Nesmith, he's just happy to be able to say he's completed his series, even if he'd happily accept an offer from HBO. "I don’t want to go down George’s path unless somebody wants to offer me an HBO deal for my stories, in which I’d be glad to let [Game of Thrones showrunner] David Benioff finish it for me."

