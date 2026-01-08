Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin's starting point for Elden Ring evolved so drastically that Hidetaka Miyazaki reckons he'd be surprised how the open-world RPG turned out

Elden Ring remains "in a league of its own"

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

The world of Elden Ring changed so significantly from the starting point established by Game of Thrones' George R. R. Martin that game director Hidetaka Miyazaki thinks his collaborator would be surprised by the end result.

Speaking with Game Informer, Miyazaki explained that while Martin helped lay the groundwork for the world-building and some character backstories, FromSoftware's narrative team were the ones that brought them to life within the world of the game itself. In some instances, he suggests, those changes were so substantial that Miyazaki thinks Martin would be surprised by exactly what ended up in the game.