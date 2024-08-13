The open-world survival Terminator game has been delayed to 2025 so that the devs can "do right by this universe, its fans, and our community"

Nacon has delayed Terminator: Survivors to 2025.

The open-world survival game was originally set to launch into Steam Early Access on October 24, but developer Nacon announced on Twitter that it needs more time in the oven. The studio didn't provide a specific reason for the delay, but it said it'll use the additional development time to fulfill its vision for the project and ensure Terminator: Survivors lives up to fan's expectations.

"Over the past few months, we’ve been really impressed by your enthusiasm and amazed by the response to our announcements, and we know how eagerly fans are awaiting Terminator: Survivors," Nacon said. "To realize our vision, and to make sure to deliver the game that fits your expectations, we need some additional time. Thus, we will be pushing the launch to 2025."

Dear Survivors, we have an important update about Terminator: Survivors. pic.twitter.com/LkVJyEHriXAugust 12, 2024

"We know this will be a disappointment to many, but we want to do right by this universe, its fans, and our community. In the long term we believe this is the right call."

Terminator: Survivors is also coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at some point, but that'll depend on how long its Early Access run lasts. The console version was originally expected to release in 2025, but now that the Steam Early Access version could launch at any point between January and December of next year, there's no telling how long it'll take to have it ready on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Set in 2009, just a few years after Judgment Day, Terminator: Survivors will take place in a timeline confined to the events of the first two movies, although it's very much telling its own story that includes both familiar characters from the series and all-new faces. We've yet to see any actual gameplay in the one trailer that's been released, but we know it's an open-world survival game with base-building and threats ranging from the Terminator himself to other hostile machines and humans. The whole game can be played solo, but there's an option for up to four-player co-op play as well.

Oh, and did I mention Terminator: Survivors has its own Resident Evil-style Mr. X, "a relentless and formidable hunter that cannot be stopped"?