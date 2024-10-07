How to get the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital box keypad code

The Silent Hill 2 Remake chained box keypad code opens one mysterious lock on the Brookhaven Hospital puzzle and is part of a three step puzzle to find out what's inside the Silent Hill 2 Remake Chained box. While the other locks require a little more work to find a solution, this one is a simpler task, just needing you to reach a generator and turn it on to reveal the code.



Here's how I found the chained box keypad code in the hospital in Silent Hill 2 Remake to help open the Silent Hill 2 Remake chained box.

The Silent Hill 2 remake chained box keypad code

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake chained box keypad code is 9659. That should work on it's own, but if you want to know how to get that number, here's what to do in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Following the chain from the box will lead you to the Otherworld Director's Office, which is locked. However, on the opposite side of the corridor is a breakable wall section you can knock down to reach the Observation room where you'll find a key to the Director's Office here:

(Image credit: Konami)

Once you have the key, you can return to the Director's Office, where you'll find a ladder which will take you up to a treatment stretcher on Hospital 3F. If you try to use the button on the panel next to the stretcher you'll find out it's unpowered.

However, a red wire trails off to a door, showing you where to go next. That trail will eventually go cold when the wire disappears into a dead end but if you follow the other path you'll end up on the other side of the dead end, and find a generator here:

(Image credit: Konami)

All you need to do now is head back to the treatment stretcher and now press the button. That will create an explosion of sparks and burn the number 9659 on to the bed:

(Image credit: Konami)

All you need to do now is head back to the Chained box and enter that code into the keypad lock to get rid of it. Depending on how you've already done with everything else, there's now the Silent Hill 2 Remake cylinder lock code and the Silent Hill 2 Remake surgical chair and hospital dummy to deal with to finally get the box open.



If this is your first game in the series, check out our list of the best Silent Hill 2 games to what else you play.



