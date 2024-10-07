How to get the Silent Hill 2 Remake cylinder lock code in the hospital

The cylinder code lock in Silent Hill 2 Remake seals the chained box in Brookhaven Hospital and involves pills, a clock and a flickering light to get the combination. It's one of the more obscure puzzles in the game with the lock code numbers coming pulling from a range of different sources all tied together by a cryptic calendar page clue.

It's not the hardest puzzle in the game but it is one of the more vague ones, using a range of completely unrelated things you need to find that will then spell out the numbers you need. All while dealing with nurses and other monsters roaming the corridors.

Here's how to find the cylinder code lock in Silent Hill 2 and get one of the three locks open on the Silent HIll 2 Remake chained box.

Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital cylinder lock code

(Image credit: Konami)

Unlocking the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital cylinder lock involves finding clues to it's combination that are split across two rooms.

The first has a clock with a broken hand you can straighten out that you can find near the end of the chain you follow from the box, here on the map:

(Image credit: Konami)

That won't do much on its own initially and, while you might trigger something if you start spinning the hand, it's best to wait until know more about what's going on.

To continue this puzzle and get a bigger idea what's happening you'll need to leave the clock and head around the corner to find a breakable wall you can smash through, to reach this room on the map:

(Image credit: Konami)

This room is where the magic happens. In here you'll find this page, with the information you need to work out the lock code:

(Image credit: Konami)

If you examine it you'll see this message:

1 year they've been watching me

So many pills they fed me

When a loud hour comes

I tremble every time the light fails

The picture of the combination lock at the top tells you these four lines all relate to the four numbers you need.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital cylinder lock code is 1622. To get these numbers you need to do the following:

The first line straight up give you the 1 The second line mentions pills and in the sink you will see 6 The third line mentioned the 'loud hour' and if you move the clock hand around you'll trigger bells and be attacked at 2 The forth line talks about the light failing and if you look at the light through the hole marked 'watch it go dark' you will see the it go dark 2 times.

Obviously you don't need to do all that and you can just take the code and enter it but at least you now know where the numbers come from. There are also a few resources around this area so it's worth visiting if only to grab what you can for later.

With all that ticked off you'll have opened on lock on the Chained Box and, depending what else you've done have the Silent Hill 2 Remake surgical chair and hospital dummy and the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital box keypad code to go.

Read our Silent Hill 2 Remake review to find out how we thought Bloober Team did reimagining a 23 year old classic.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission