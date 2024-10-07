What to do with the Silent Hill 2 Remake surgical chair and hospital dummy

The Silent Hill 2 Remake surgical chair and dummy puzzle, is a fetch quest that gives you the Lapis Eye Key for the Hospital chained box with three locks. There's nothing to work out here beyond following the chain, using the Instrument of Force and Key of Bliss (hammer and lobotomy spike), to get what you need, and then backtracking to where you started.

Even with the chain to follow, it can be easy to get lost, as sometimes you have to take a different path to stay with it, and the corridors of otherworld Brookhaven Hospital are treacherously convoluted - so even without the monsters to fight it can be easy to get turned around.

Silent Hill 2 Remake surgical chair and dummy walkthough

(Image credit: Konami)

You'll reach the surgical chair and hospital dummy in Silent Hill 2 by following the middle chain of the Silent Hill 2 Remake Chained box to the exam room you can see on the map above. Here you'll find a dummy in the chair shielding its face. Using the Instrument of Force (hammer) you can break away the first arm, and then twist the second away to reveal the eye.

(Image credit: Konami)

At this point in Silent Hill 2 Remake, you'll have to follow the chain again through a breakable wall where you'll find a ladder into the kitchen area. Here you can pick up the chain again and follow it until you need to go through a gap in a wall. This will take you to room on the map below where you'll find the Key of Bliss, or lobotomy pick, in a small wall recess

(Image credit: Konami)

Once you have the 'key', you just need to retrace your steps back to the ladder in the kitchen and use that to get back to the dummy:

(Image credit: Konami)

Then, when you return to the surgical chair, use the Key of Bliss on the dummy to break open its eye and you'll be able to get the Lapis Eye Key out of the socket:

(Image credit: Konami)

With the key, you can just head back to the chained box and use it to unlock the middle lock. That just leaves the Silent Hill 2 Remake cylinder lock code and Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital box keypad code to deal with.



