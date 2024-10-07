How to open the Chained Box in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Chained Box looks daunting with locks, codes, combinations and keys all need to to get it open. There's an array of different puzzles and while no one lock is that hard, it all adds up into a lengthy section of challenges and things to work out. Each part of this test can be found and dealt with by following one of the three chains leading away from it - what you pick first, or what order to choose, however, is entirely up to in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Silent Hill 2 Remake chained box solution

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Chained Box appears after you've cleared the Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office Safe, reached the roof and had a run in with Laura and the Flesh Lip boss fight.

There are three locks on the Chained Box to deal with - a combination cylinder lock, a key, and a keypad code - which can all be opened by following one of the chains leading away from the box, which will lead to different puzzle to solve for each.

You'll need to find two codes and a key to get the box open by completing these puzzles:

The Silent Hill 2 Remake cylinder lock code involves a puzzle that will get you the code 1622 , taken from a room at the end of the chain you follow where you'll find a cryptic note and have to count pills and a flickering light, as well as discover a 'Loud hour' by moving a clock hand to trigger an alarm.

, taken from a room at the end of the chain you follow where you'll find a cryptic note and have to count pills and a flickering light, as well as discover a 'Loud hour' by moving a clock hand to trigger an alarm. The chained box key is found in the Silent Hill 2 Remake surgical chair and hospital dummy and can be obtained by using an Instrument of Force and Key of Bliss (hammer and lobotomy spike) to break the dummy's arm and dig out the eye socket to get a Lapis Eye Key.

and can be obtained by using an Instrument of Force and Key of Bliss (hammer and lobotomy spike) to break the dummy's arm and dig out the eye socket to get a Lapis Eye Key. The Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital box keypad code uses the code 9659, which can be found by following a chain to a treatment stretcher. A wire will then lead you to a generator you can start before pressing a button at the stretcher to burn the code on to it.

Once you've completed all three of these the box will finally open and you'll be able to see what's inside, before moving on to deal with both the Silent Hill 2 Remake rings.

