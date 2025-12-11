How to get Cinderella in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Getting Cinderella in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a few requirements, like having The Forgotten Lands biome unlocked as well as the Fairy Godmother who lives there. Unlike other characters who have specific Realms in the Dream Castle, you'll want to keep an eye on your mailbox for a letter from the Fairy Godmother to begin a series of small fetch quests, starting with retrieving a glass slipper from somewhere in the plaza and eventually ending with you bringing Cinderella to your village. If you'd like some help figuring out where to find everything you need, including the glass slipper and several key crafting ingredients, I've detailed each step needed to cast the spell that unlocks Cinderella in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cinderella quest walkthrough

Find and bring the glass slipper to the Fairy Godmother Craft the Wish Enchantment Plant and harvest the Spell Pumpkin Retrieve the stolen Spell Pumpkin from Chez Remy Place Cinderella's house anywhere you like Put the Spell Pumpkin near the Wishing Well in the Plaza as well as eight blue, gold, and white elegant furnishings Welcome Cinderella!

Disney Dreamlight Valley Cinderella slipper location

The first thing you need to do to unlock Cinderella in Disney Dreamlight Valley is find a glass slipper in the Plaza biome once you receive a letter from The Fairy Godmother and start The Pumpkin and The Princess mission chain.



You'll need to have access to the Forgotten Lands already (where The Fairy Godmother lives), and since it's one of the most expensive areas to unlock in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it might take you some time to get Cinderella if you've yet to open up the entire Valley - you need 15,000 Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight to unlock the area!

I found the slipper quite easily in the Plaza at the top of the large staircase, but it might spawn elsewhere for you. Like the alien toys during the Buzz Lightyear Disney Dreamlight Valley quests, Cinderella's glass slipper can spawn anywhere in the Plaza, so be sure to keep an eye out.

Craft the Wish Enchantment

After bringing the slipper to the Fairy Godmother's house, she will send you out to gather ingredients for the Wish Enchantment needed to bring Cinderella back, all of which can be found in the Forgotten Lands:

Ginger (x5)

Orange nasturtium flower (x1)

Diamond (x1)

Gooseberry (x5)

With all the ingredients collected, you can craft the Wish Enchantment. Open your inventory to apply it to your watering can, then return to the Fairy Godmother to receive the Spell Pumpkin.

Plant and harvest the Spell Pumpkin

Next, plant and water the Spell Pumpkin with your upgraded Watering Can. Wait 15 minutes for it to grow and then harvest it. Planting it the Forgotten Lands to speed up its growing time like a regular pumpkin unfortunately doesn't seem to make a difference.

After 15 minutes have passed, you can try and harvest the Spell Pumpkin... but it will vanish into thin air. Tell the Fairy Godmother, who will point you in the direction of Chez Remy since she saw the rat chef running off with a very large vegetable moments earlier.

Confront Remy at Chez Remy in the Plaza and retrieve the magical pumpkin for your enchantment. Now, head back to the Fairy Godmother for your final task.

Place the Spell Pumpkin and elegant furniture by the well

The final step to unlock Cinderella in Dreamlight Valley is to place her castle anywhere you like, then place the Spell Pumpkin and eight pieces of gold, blue, or white elegant furniture nearby the Wishing Well in the Plaza.

Wells usually serve as your Dreamlight Valley fast travel points, but they're also where you welcome new villagers for the first time. Once her castle and all the items are placed, a short animation will play out, and Cinderella will appear in front of the Well for you to befriend!

We've laid out how to get all the other Disney Dreamlight Valley characters here too.

