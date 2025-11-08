Silent Hill 2 Remake's Xbox port release date leaked by Microsoft itself, and its imminent launch might be good news for the game's rumored Born From a Wish DLC

Microsoft itself has leaked the Xbox Series X|S release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake, and anyone hoping that the game's rumored DLC will coincide with the port will be happy to hear that Xbox version is coming out very soon.

A now-deleted Xbox Store listing recently revealed that last year's acclaimed horror remake is due to launch on Xbox Series X|S on November 21, 2025 - in just a couple of weeks, if you aren't keeping count! - ending a year of console exclusivity on PS5 and PC. (Thanks, trueachievements!)

The Xbox listing also came alongside a Deluxe Edition version, which includes a digital artbook and soundtrack, plus a Pyramid Head pizza box cosmetic that'll also come out on November 21, as well as another bundle featuring this year's excellent Silent Hill f.

What was missing, sadly, was any mention of the long-rumored Born From a Wish DLC. For anyone out of the loop, the OG Xbox also received Silent Hill 2 several months after it had launched on the PS2, but to make up for the wait, the port was bundled in with a bonus scenario called Born From a Wish. Many fans speculated that Konami might try the same trick twice with its remake.

One of developer Bloober Team's lead writers, Grzegorz Like, even responded to some fan copium by saying, "Born from a what?" and adding more fuel to this fire. Either way, Bloober Team is far from done with the foggy streets of Silent Hill, as the horror dev recently announced it was turning its gaze to the first game in the series.

