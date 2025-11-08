Silent Hill 2 Remake's Xbox port release date leaked by Microsoft itself, and its imminent launch might be good news for the game's rumored Born From a Wish DLC

By published

The Xbox port comes out this month

Microsoft itself has leaked the Xbox Series X|S release date for Silent Hill 2 Remake, and anyone hoping that the game's rumored DLC will coincide with the port will be happy to hear that Xbox version is coming out very soon.

A now-deleted Xbox Store listing recently revealed that last year's acclaimed horror remake is due to launch on Xbox Series X|S on November 21, 2025 - in just a couple of weeks, if you aren't keeping count! - ending a year of console exclusivity on PS5 and PC. (Thanks, trueachievements!)

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

