Silent Hill 2 remake Born from a Wish DLC copium grows even stronger as Bloober Team writer acknowledges the expansion along with a potential Xbox release: "Born from a what?"
There's a Silent Hill 2 movie coming out in a few months...
The Silent Hill 2 remake hit its one-year anniversary last month, and with that the PlayStation console exclusivity was ended for the game. Naturally, everyone began wondering when an Xbox Series X/S port could arrive, and if it might follow in the footsteps of the original game's Xbox release and include the Born from a Wish story expansion. And now, a Bloober Team writer has not-so-subtly implied something may be happening.
Bloober Team's Grzegorz Like, who was the lead writer for Layers of Fear and Cronos: The New Dawn (with a "Special Thanks" credit in Silent Hill 2), in a now-deleted tweet quoted the news that the ESRB has rated an Xbox edition of Silent Hill 2 remake, saying: "well whaddya know!" And while an Xbox version was basically an inevitability given it was confirmed to be a one-year timed exclusive for PlayStation ahead of launch, the other big question is, 'will it get DLC?'
Born from what? 👀October 31, 2025
The original Xbox release of Silent Hill 2 was released a few months after the PS2 edition (and almost a year later in Europe) and included a bonus scenario titled "Born from a Wish," which followed Maria just prior to meeting James in the main game. And what better time to release it than with a new Xbox version? A user responded to Like's tweet, saying, "I wonder if it's gonna come with Born From A Wish like the original Xbox release did," to which Like replies: "Born from a what?"
While obviously not confirmation of anything, someone from Bloober acknowledging Born from a Wish is somewhat hopeful, even if Maria's actor, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, said last month that she hadn't recorded anything for the DLC. Leaker Dusk Golem (who has a mixed track record, best taken with a grain of salt) previously claimed that an Xbox version, a PS5 Pro patch, and the Born from a Wish DLC are happening and will possibly be timed around the release of the upcoming Silent Hill 2 movie adaptation, Return to Silent Hill, with that movie set to release this coming January.
Silent Hill 2 remake actor's "most difficult scene" is an iconic moment from the horror game: "I was really making sure I didn't cry"
