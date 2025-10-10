The Silent Hill 2 remake probably isn't getting the long-rumored Born from a Wish DLC anytime soon, as Maria's voice actor confirms "we have not recorded anything"
"I've been waiting for Konami to say something... I even asked Bloober"
Rumors of the Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober and Konami finally getting its own version of Born from a Wish, a second storyline that follows Maria instead of James, have circulated the web recently – but they probably aren't true.
Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, the talented voice actor behind Mary and Maria, seems to confirm as much in her recent stream of a Silent Hill 2 playthrough on Twitch. "I'm not going to announce any Born from a Wish thing," she admits. "I've been waiting for Konami to say something... I even asked Bloober if they were going to say something, but we have not recorded anything for Born from a Wish – I am so sorry."
The actor goes on, revealing that she's unaware of any development on Born from a Wish, and she apologizes once more. "I don't know anything else," states Gunnarsdóttir, "I just know that I haven't recorded any material for it, so I'm sorry."
Unsurprisingly, her words have come as a bit of a blow to the Silent Hill community – after all, rumors and supposed "leaks" of a Born from a Wish DLC being in the works have been making rounds online.
For anyone unfamiliar with the original Silent Hill 2, Born from a Wish came later as part of a future extended version, offering a bonus scenario in which players control Maria. There hasn't been any word from Bloober or Konami on the possibility of Born from a Wish coming as DLC for the remake, however, but that hasn't stopped the hearsay. Gunnarsdóttir's stream isn't all doom and gloom, though – she shares some fun facts about production, too.
In a clip from her gameplay, the actor can be seen discussing her motion capture work as one of James' monsters – the eerie, humanoid Lying Figure. "I did this, the movement of the Lying Figure there. I did the mocap for that, and fell onto a mat, on a gymnastics floor… but they definitely made it better in post [processing]." Gunnarsdóttir laughs, recalling the "massive chunky heels" she wore.
Her full stream is worth a watch by any hardened Silent Hill stan – whether you're looking for news or perhaps some behind-the-scenes knowledge of the sequel remake's development, Gunnarsdóttir offers quite a bit of insight while playing.
