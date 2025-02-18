"Project Hadar needs an extraordinary crew" says Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 studio, sharing lots of job openings for the studio's first original game

The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is working on its first-ever original game, Hadar, and it's hiring some key positions for it right now.

Marcin Blacha, vice president of narration at the studio, shares the news on Twitter, writing: "Project Hadar needs an extraordinary crew. Please feel invited." Hadar is the codename given to this new IP, one of CD Projekt Red's upcoming video games . A job listing for a writer position describes it as already having a universe "bursting with limitless potential."

A quest designer listing states applicants will need to be "passionate about narrative-driven and emotional design," so we can infer that Hadar will be somewhat similar to CD Projekt Red's previous games, which all had a big focus on storytelling. So, it's likely this is a single-player game.

The senior gameplay designer listing notes that the successful applicant will be "Designing, prototyping, scripting, iterating on features using Unreal Engine 5." We already knew that the studio was ditching its own engine in favor of Unreal, so this is just further confirmation that it seems to be sticking to that decision.

All the open positions for Hadar require successful applicants to move to Poland, but the studio offers language lessons and a bunch of other perks to entice you.

Not much is known about Hadar. It's "distinct from The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077" and has been in development since 2021, so hopefully we won't be more than a couple of years away from release. The Witcher is fantasy and Cyberpunk is sci-fi, so CDPR could be going for something more grounded, or maybe more of an action RPG. There's a wide range of genres and settings that could fit the bill.

I'd like to see some sort of post-apocalypse setting in Hadar, I think that would be interesting ground for CD Projekt Red to tread and I want another great RPG studio to basically take a crack at Fallout .

