Larian wears the trademark application that spoiled its Divinity reveal like a badge of honor – can we get T-shirts next?

During The Game Awards, Larian Studios announced Divinity. The orgy-filled trailer was a showstopper that teased what the studio is calling its "biggest, most ambitious RPG yet" – too bad a trademark application eagle-eyed fans spotted just a couple days before the announcement slightly spoiled the surprise. But now even Larian is in on the joke.

At some point following The Game Awards, people started noticing that the team seemed to be poking fun at itself. Take the official Larian Twitter account as an example, whose header image is now a screenshot of the trademark application that tipped fans off to Divinity's existence. The same is true of the Larian Bluesky account.

(Image credit: X (formerly Twitter))

All of this is good fun and tracks with Larian's ability to always laugh with fans. And why wouldn't the team be happy? Initial reactions to Divinity's reveal have been nothing short of glowing. It just goes to show that even if people know something will be announced a killer announcement still makes all the difference. As a return to Larian's own RPG setting, previously seen in the Original Sin titles most recently, and a darker tone it feels like the perfect mix of old and new to distinguish itself from the now looming shadow of Baldur's Gate 3.

There are currently no details on platforms or a release date for Divinity.

Divinity is a "brand-new game" that doesn't require any experience with Larian Studios' past RPGs – but you'll be better off if you've played Original Sin and its sequel