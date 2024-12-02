At 50% off, the art book for one of the best-looking RPGs in recent history is too good to miss

When it comes to Cyber Monday, we typically focus on gear or games – it's rare that we instead turn our attention to the various surrounding bits and bobs. But given that the art book for Sea of Stars, one of the best-looking RPGs in recent history, is an astounding 50% off at the moment, I am happy to make an exception.

Sea of Stars: The Concept Art of Bryce Kho is currently just $25 over on Amazon, which is a record-low price for the 272-page art book. The previous low we'd seen was just $38, so $25 in total is ample savings on top of that for a lovely art book that's less than a year old. This easily stands out among the best Cyber Monday gaming deals, and that's saying something considering how many good deals are already out there.

Sea of Stars: The Concept Art of Bryce Kho | $50 $25 at Amazon

Save $25 - Gaming art books can easily become quite expensive, but Cyber Monday is a great time to catch a deal on them – 50% is commonly the best savings you're going to find for these type of deals. You're not likely to see better in the near future, if at all. Buy it if: ✅ You're an RPG fan

✅ You like beautiful art

✅ You love Sea of Stars Don't buy it if: ❌ You don't want physical books

Should you buy the Sea of Stars: The Concept Art of Bryce Kho?

(Image credit: Sabotage)

As a huge fan of art books, I have... more than my fair share. I've generally come to find that you either love collecting these, or you don't, and there's rarely a middle ground. If you enjoy having beautiful art around that you can thumb through, this is an easy get for you.

Additionally, while there's not likely to be hugely informative game design tidbits in there, a tome of concept art for a popular game is an easy way to peek behind the curtains, so to speak. Given that our Sea of Stars review gave it a 4.5 out of 5 and specifically cited "the immense quality and detail in the pixel art" as one of its defining features, it just might be worth it to see more.

