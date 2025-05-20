Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker adds more Chrono Trigger to an already-exceptional RPG, and it's the perfect chaser to Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Pixel art and turn-based combat. It's a combination that feels as old as video gaming itself, evoking memories of early Final Fantasy , Dragon Quest and the genre-defining titan that is Chrono Trigger . Sea of Stars has always worn its inspirations with pride, particularly regarding the latter, and Throes of the Watchmaker further validates the continuation of this RPG format.

This free add-on sees the return of Valere and Zale, the two protagonists from the base game, as they embark on a journey to a new location courtesy of an ornate clock made by the titular Watchmaker. Sadly Garl, Seraï, Resh'an and B'st don't make the journey, but our heroes aren't alone on their excursion. Continuing the loving nods to Chrono Trigger, the Robo-esque Artificer (Arty, for short) from the base game is promoted from NPC to fully-fledged party member, spicing up combat.

Send in the clowns

(Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

Not long after arriving in Horloge – a colorful, circus-inspired town built around a large clock face and populated by friendly mechanical residents – Valere and Zale are captured and cloned, resulting in twisted variants that manifest their darkest aspects.

Once freed, our party of brave warriors sets out to confront them, but doing so requires new combat styles inspired by entertainers, which basically resets their stats. Valere learns to pole vault and wield a trapeze, while Zale juggles and hurls pies. Arty is able to bounce on foes' heads, as well as use a trampoline to hurl both cannonballs and teammates into opponents in one of Sea of Stars' most satisfying attacks yet.

(Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

Fans of the base game need not be alarmed as, despite the clown theme, the turn-based combat is instantly familiar. You have HP and MP, with skills using the latter while basic attacks restore it. There's a combo meter that charges up as you battle, with various moves on offer and eventually offering a full-party assault that can be utterly devastating.

Then there's the rhythm mechanic, where pressing A (on an Xbox controller) at the apex of an attack will strengthen your blow or reduce an enemy's. You can also use this to deflect certain strikes or keep your own moves going for increased damage output. While not quite as satisfying as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 's parrying, it's always a good feeling when you time your inputs for a bonus.

If the idea of rhythmic action puts you off then don't fret as Sea of Stars offers a range of accessibility options. You can tailor your experience, from stronger feedback for timings to increased damage output if you simply want to steamroll your way through.

They're already here

(Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

Without giving away any serious spoilers, Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker's relatively bite-sized story – which the devs have confirmed can be finished in roughly eight hours – packs an emotional impact. Valere and Zale begin the adventure when their pirate friend Keenathan has an identity crisis, and soon find themselves confronting their own personalities when their doppelgangers come into play.

Seeing the pair face such hardships, particularly after finishing the events of the base game, is a heavy experience. Despite their selfless deeds, they're still people with insecurities, and the DLC's narrative has them face issues they'd clearly rather keep hidden under their respective surfaces. Zale is forced to examine the reason behind his desire to help others, while Valere's inner demons cause her to question her sense of freedom. It's difficult not to connect with both in such moments, and I'm glad developer Sabotage Studio has managed to add to the emotional impact of the main story.

(Image credit: Sabotage Studio)

It's not all fights and feelings though, as Throes of the Watchmaker is bursting with puzzles. The game's new map and unique dungeons are laden with brain teasers that offer plenty of challenge without ever outstaying their welcome. There are also plenty of collectables to be found and a variety of minigames to complete, all yielding prizes you won't want to miss.

Lastly, the game's new music slaps. The score dares to make circus tunes worth listening to thanks to exceptional work from lead composer Eric W. Brown, as well as some new original songs created alongside Yasunori Mitsuda of Chrono Trigger fame. Like I said before, the game doesn't hide its inspirations.

Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker is a wonderful addition to an already first-rate turn-based RPG. Taking characters we know and sending them through the looking glass into a twisted world with a new party member and refreshing the game's combat is all the incentive needed for fans to return. As for newcomers, there's never been a better time to try this outstanding title.