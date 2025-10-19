Pokemon Legends: Z-A can keep 10 ultra-rare shiny Pokemon spawned on the map at any time, and it's impossible to lose them unless you knock them out or are silly like me and scare them away

Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a new approach to shiny hunting which could make it a far less tedious affair than in every other Pokemon game.

Shiny Pokemon have always been extremely elusive beings that hit you with the harsh reality that you still have another version of all 1 million – or however many there are now – Pokemon to catch. Knowing how to get shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is largely the same as before, but in good news for the series, Game Freak has made the creatures a touch less elusive than before.

As pointed out by Pokemon data miner Anubis on Twitter, Pokemon Legends: Z-A has a special behaviour in the game where shiny Pokemon upon appearing are then locked in until you decide to approach. Even if you leave the area that pokemon will remain static, allowing you to take them on when needed (maybe you need to run to the shop for some Pokeballs I don't know).

This doesn't stop you from scaring away a shiny Pokémon, however.I recommend that you stop and manually save the moment you see a shiny.If you fail to catch it, you can also try the backup save to see if it's still present (DUP + X + B on title screen). pic.twitter.com/AkJ2kr4gj1October 16, 2025

However, it's not quite as simple as an instant win, as you can still scare away shinies, but Anubis notes you can create a save as soon as you see the shiny and take as many cracks at it as you'd like. The other catch is that the game seemingly only stores 10 shinies on the map at a time, meaning that if you allow more to spawn in you have a chance for one you've been eying up to disappear.

