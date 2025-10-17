Pokemon Legends Z-A has successfully united fans around the world under one cause: laughing at Mega Starmie, because what the heck is that

The time has finally come as Pokemon Legends: Z-A is here after what feels like forever, and it brings with it a plethora of fresh features – including the new Mega Evolutions, of which a few in particular have caught fans' eyes.

One of these is none other than Mega Starmie, and it's all thanks to the so-called "Mysterious Pokemon" having some… erm, unique legs. It stands out among the rest of the Pokemon in the Pokemon Legends: Z-A Pokedex with its awkward starfish-like shape and human-esque running movement – and players are obsessed, from the US to far beyond. As noted by Automaton, Japanese fans are especially getting a kick out of the design.

Someone writes in an online post highlighting the Mega Starmie's movement, "My friend showed me the new Mega Starmie, and I'm dying of laughter." Another thread sees somebody compare the Pokemon to demons Decarabia and Kaiwan from Persona and Shin Megami Tensei. It's not been received any differently outside of Japan, either, with fans from all over lovingly dunking on Mega Starmie's silly design – just see all the SpongeBob comparisons.

"MEGA STARMIE I–," exclaims one player, attaching a screenshot of Mega Starmie next to one of Patrick Star… and, erm, yes, they look alike. Someone comments underneath, "I can't believe this is real lol." Elsewhere, another user flags how they "love" how devs "didn't do much except give him more human proportions and [make him] run around like a lunatic" with a funny video in tow. The memes feel endless, honestly.

• Mega Starmie why are you hitting the Starman pose… pic.twitter.com/iQA0WzZ4UVOctober 15, 2025

As one of my favorite posts on the design reads, "Mega Starmie, why are you hitting the Starman pose?" The person is referencing the Starmen from EarthBound, and they're on point with the comparison, if I do say so myself. What else will people liken the leggy new Mega Evolution to? I think the wildest part of it all is the fact that Mega Starmie is really real – and truly looks the way it does.

