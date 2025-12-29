I wish I'd learned to read Ghost of Yotei's open world before I got lost in it

There a sprawling world to explore in Ghost of Yotei, broken up over several large open areas to investigate and full of clues to draw you in - things like different colored trees poking out in the distance, or wafting columns of steam or smoke inviting you to see what's causing them.

It's an amazing experience to wander the plains and work out how to read the landscape ahead, but it can lead to a few blank spots if you miss a trick and fail to associate some environmental clue with what it leads too. Especially as so much of your character progression is tied to finding things like hot springs and altars to use for various stat boosts.

In fact, out of all the things I've learned from playing Yotei, where to find everything is probably the thing I wish I'd got a grip on sooner. There are birds to guide you, maps you can buy and NPCs to give you hints, but there's definitely a few cases where I did not register how important something was for a while.

So while there's plenty here about skills, weapons and all the usual stuff. It's learning where to find everything that I wish got to grips with faster. Once you know that, you have so much more control over levelling up and mastering the various weapons you have to extract your revenge. So, here's what I know now, that I wish I'd known when I started.

The Basics

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

If you want a good early grounding in everything to come then these Ghost of Yotei tips cover a lot of the basics. It's such a free and open game that there's plenty of things you can completely miss until hours in, so make sure you avoid that.

In terms of early things to know there's stuff like the whole Ghost of Yotei horse thing, where you have to pick an animal at the start that you'll have for the entire game. So no pressure there. Linked to that are the black bars in Ghost of Yotei that appear whenever you're riding that can be turned off if you don't want that cinematic effect.

One thing you probably do want to know if you're getting started is what sort of journey is ahead of you, and especially just how long is Ghost of Yotei? Spoilers: with this much freedom the answer is quite variable.